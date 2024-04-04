MAFS’ Lucinda Light Launches Exciting New Business Venture And Merch!

Lucinda Light has launched her new business venture named 'Lucinda Light Tribe'. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @lucindaslight

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight's fan-favourite Lucinda Light has amassed quite a following outside of the show and she’s finally ready for her next chapter as she launched her new business.

Warning: Show spoiler ahead

Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia is halfway through its airing period in the UK as we trail behind Australia by roughly a month. However, the show has officially wrapped down under, with final vows done and dusted.

Experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired Lucinda with Timothy Smith, with the hope that her endless patience and emotional maturity would melt away the walls he’d built. Unfortunately whilst a beautiful friendship bloomed, romance wasn’t on the cards for those two.

But Lucinda’s left the experiment anything but a loser. She’s walked away with her head held high and the knowledge that she’s the most popular contestant of the season. And Someone who has also amassed a following of almost a quarter of a million people on her Instagram!

Lucinda was originally paired up with Timothy by the experts. Picture: Channel Nine

With momentum on her side, Lucinda has wasted no time sorting out where she wanted to go after the show and she’s officially launched her new career and business venture.

‘Lucinda Light Tribe’ is a new feature on her website offering a subscription-based portal with a wide range of her services available. The site described the ‘tribe’ as "a nurturing space where Lu can prioritise your emotional well-being, relationships, and communication skills often overlooked in our busy lives."

Lucinda posted a video to the site that described exactly what the customer would have signed up for when they pay $27AUD (£14) a month.

“This is a subscription-based portal where you come inside and twice a month you’re going to have live Zoom chats with me, it’s a segment called ‘Ask Lu’ and you can submit questions around communication, conflict resolution, self-regulation, conscious relating, all of the juicy topics that I am passionate about ”

Lucinda quirky authetic fashion sense won her fans on the show. Picture: Channel Nine

On top of the bi-monthly interactive Zoom sessions with Lucinda, subscribers will receive a monthly newsletter with her "thoughts, musings and latest creations", news on upcoming events and retreats, giveaways and discounts on merchandise, and resource recommendations for your "healing journey".

And finally, most exciting of all subscribers will have early access to Lucinda’s book and upcoming merch launch!

“I’ve got such a wild and beautiful merch line coming from my book, my emotional intelligence course, and T-shirts and hoodies with all my wacky sayings on them,” she said. “But look, we’ll talk about that later.”

The only item listed in her shop was an adult-only card party game called ‘party activator cards’, however, the artwork on them was colourful and vibrant. So if that’s any indicator as to what her merch will look like, it’s all very exciting.

Lucinda’s popularity on the show resulted in several rumours that spread saying she had signed onto a podcast or radio show.

Some rumours even suggested Lucinda’s name was being put forward to join the panel of experts on MAFS Australia itself.

Speaking to Australia radio hot Robbie Von on Triple M, Lucinda put those rumours to bed. “I mean, I'm not in one successfully, so I just don't feel like I belong on an expert couch there personally; I think even if the job was offered, it would probably be a no from me.”

Whilst Lucinda’s launched this new venture in her life, her old passions of working as a celebrant and/or MC and running her ‘Soulful Speed Dating’ events will be available to her fans.

