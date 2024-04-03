MAFS’ Timothy Has A Surprising Reality Television Past

3 April 2024, 16:00

MAFS Timothy had appeared in another reality show in the past
MAFS Timothy had appeared in another reality show in the past. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @timsmith_melbourne

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Timothy Smith captured the hearts of viewers around the world, but would it surprise you to know he has also appeared in another TV show, almost a decade ago?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia’s Timothy Smith has been found out! Footage has emerged of the reality show contestant appearing in another show over 10 years ago.

The experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken paired Timothy with Lucinda Light in the 2024 season of MAFS and whilst their relationship has been the slowest burn to ever burn, something beautiful and genuine has grown between them.

However, now his reputation for being genuine has been put to the test because he has a history of being on television.

But we have to admit, on-camera experience can hardly be called a rare thing when it comes to Married At First Sight, with this season’s contestants Collins and Madeleine both having had a history in modelling and acting themselves.

Lucinda Light was paired up with Timothy Smith by the experts
Lucinda Light was paired up with Timothy Smith by the experts. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS fan account 'MAFSUncensored' shared a clip of Timothy when he appeared on a reality show called The Liquidator in 2013. The Canadian series starred Jeff Schwarz, a man who made a living flipping collectables and furniture.

In the episode in question, Timothy and a woman named Collette were seen haggling with Jeff over the purchase of a giant polar bear statue.

"We've just opened up a restaurant," Collette said in the video. Timothy used to own a restaurant in Vancouver called Koala Kebabs which sadly shut down before he moved back to Australia.

Timothy confirmed with Jeff that he wanted to buy the polar bear statue, to somehow craft it to look like a koala bear which would suit his restaurant.

MAFS' Timothy has found it difficult to let his walls down on the show
MAFS' Timothy has found it difficult to let his walls down on the show. Picture: Channel Nine

In the clip, Jeff initially priced the bear at $1,150 despite only having purchased it for $350, but we know Timothy a little better than that now.

The stubborn man haggled the best he could with Jeff and managed to get the bear down to $700. “I don't think I got a good deal, but I think I got a deal,” Timothy told the cameras later in the episode.

Whilst on MAFS, Timothy had talked about his previous relationship which ended six years ago, but what the show has failed to cover was that Timothy was married once when he was just 19 years old.

According to the So Dramatic podcast, Timothy met his first ex-wife, a Canadian woman in Vancouver. The pair originally moved to Queensland Australia to live, but after getting homesick, his partner took Timothy back to Vancouver to settle, but not before marrying him so he could also reside there.

Getting married at 19 years old and then staying married for over seven years, the pair eventually got divorced for ‘cultural reasons’ according to the podcast.

Timothy’s ex was an East Indian woman whose parents reportedly did not approve of their union.

Despite the divorce, the exes are supposedly on "good terms" and considered themselves friends as they'd stay in touch.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here is everything you need to know about actress Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Where She's From & More

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship

Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Glen Powell said Sydney Sweeney "is the easiest person to have chemistry with"

When Does 'Anyone But You' Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix's series Ripley is set to air on the 4th of April, 2024

Netflix's Ripley's Full Cast: From Dakota Fanning To Andrew Scott

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce from husband Jeff

Why Has Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Split From Her Husband?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next
Madeleine Maxwell is an accomplished actor in Australia

MAFS’ Madeleine Maxwell Is Really Famous: Here's Why You Might Recognise Her

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates

Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

Toby and Georgia called it quits weeks after leaving Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran Reacts To Georgia Steel's Break Up Post

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits