MAFS’ Ben Claims Show Producers ‘Criticised’ And Laughed At His ADHD

24 April 2024, 10:58

MAFS' Ben has new claims about producers of MAFS Australia
MAFS' Ben has new claims about producers of MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram: @benwalters.tourguide/elliedixoxo

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Ben Walters has been vocal about what he claims he experienced during the reality show, accusing producers of mocking his mental health and ADHD symptoms on set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia’s Ben Walters has been quite open, since quitting the show, about his negative experiences during filming.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken initially paired the groom with Ellie Dix, but the pair quickly realised there was nothing between them and left the experiment halfway through.

But Ben hasn’t been happy that he has gotten a ‘villain’ edit and he’s complained about the alleged lack of communication and support he received from the crew during filming. The groom has now jumped on a podcast to reveal the extent of his claims.

Speaking to the So Dramatic! podcast, Ben reported that he felt that producers of MAFS had made fun of his neurodivergence behind the scenes of the show.

Ellie Dix was originally paired with Ben Walters in MAFS 2024
Ellie Dix was originally paired with Ben Walters in MAFS 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking to the host, Ben explained that his ADHD made focusing difficult and he often found himself getting distracted whilst needing to speak to the camera.

He said, “I’ve always been reluctant to tell people that I’ve got ADHD because I don’t want to fall into victim mode and use that as an excuse in challenging situations.”

However, despite not wanting to bring too much attention to it, Ben needed the producers to take extra measures to assist with his focus and lessen distraction.

According to the reality star, after getting unfocused a few times he asked the producer to “keep still” as their movements were making it harder.

Ben and Ellie left the experiment halfway through
Ben and Ellie left the experiment halfway through. Picture: Channel Nine

Ben claimed, “Her face lit up like a Christmas tree and she started laughing. I said: ‘Do you find mental health funny?’. Then I got pissed off and I just cut the interview and walked out.”

“I was upset, and I said ‘This is very unprofessional, I didn’t sign up to be taken advantage of through my mental health. I thought this show was about relationships and love, not criticising someone for ADHD’.”

Ben claimed the producers allegedly gave him a bad edit on the show after this encounter.

He felt he was being punished for walking out of an interview and he went on to say, “I think they figured out what triggers to use and really amplified that to get those emotions out of me. That’s why I’m so cramped up on the camera.”

Ben also revealed the exact moment he realised he wasn’t going to get a good edit on the show, “I realised that I wasn’t going to be getting a great edit because when we’d film a scene, they’d just get Ellie to talk,” he said.

He claimed the producers avoided asking for his side of the story, or for him to speak at all.

According to Ben, the producers allegedly interviewed every couple in attendance at Jade and Ridge’s wedding halfway through the season, except him.

The groom claimed, “There were numerous times where I thought: ‘Am I being cancelled, or is this just a coincidence.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea and Richard smiling on the expert's sofa

Are MAFS Australia Couple Andrea And Richard Still Together Now?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

The experts paired Natalie Parham and Collins Christian together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Natalie And Collins Still Together Now?

The experts paired Cassandra Allen and Tristan Black together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Cassandra And Tristan Still Together Now?

MAFS Australia final vows will air towards the end of April

When Are The MAFS Australia Final Vows And What Happens?

Glen Powell said Sydney Sweeney "is the easiest person to have chemistry with"

When Does 'Anyone But You' Come Out On Netflix?

Jade and Ridge have been solid since leaving MAFS 2024

MAFS’ Jade & Ridge Take Their Relationship To The Next Level Post-Show

The Idea of You stars Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway

The Idea Of You – Release Date, Trailer And The Book It’s Based On

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship

Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits