When Are The MAFS Australia Final Vows And What Happens?

MAFS Australia final vows will air towards the end of April. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia is almost over and if you need to know when Final Vows are on, then you’ve come to the right place. When are final vows airing and what happens in them? Here’s what we know.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has been quite the season. We were warned by Mel Schilling before it aired that it would be the most outrageous season yet, with the worst-behaved cast they’d seen in a while, and somehow we weren’t quite ready.

Mel alongside fellow experts Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken did their best to keep the cast in line this season, going out of their way to call out toxic behaviour that ran rampant, especially within couples like Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams as well as Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell.

But with couples having left the show left, right and centre (looking at you Andrea and Richard and Cass and Tristan), we want to know how much longer until the end of the show. So when are MAFS Australia’s Final Vows and what happens?

Old faces will join the MAFS contestants who made it through the social experiment. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight/Channel Nine

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows airing in the UK?

The final vow episodes will air in the last week of April. MAFS Australia has been airing roughly one month behind Australia, with the show wrapping up and airing their reunion episode at the end of March/beginning of April.

We can reveal that as of writing there is only one week to go, with four episodes that will air from Monday the 22nd of April to the 25th of April.

Of those final episodes, the two airing on the 24th of April and 25th of April at 7.30pm on E4, will be the Final Vow episodes under the assumption that the broadcasting schedule will remain the same.

Jade and Ridge’s final vows take place by the Sydney Harbour. Picture: Channel Nine

What happens in the MAFS Australia Final Vows?

Warning: Major show spoilers ahead!

Episode 35 will air on the 24th of April and will be the first of the two Final Vow episodes. This episode will focus on Ridge and Jade as well as Jono and Lauren.

MAFS’ Ridge and Jade’s Final Vows

The episode will start off with Jade and Ridge as they prepare for their final vows, and these two, despite joining the show as intruders halfway through, maybe the only couple that has had a real connection.

Ridge put Jade’s anxieties at ease and he revealed that he had begun looking for jobs in Queensland so he could move over there as soon as possible to be with her and her daughter, Victoria.

Jade and Ridge’s final vows took place by the Sydney Harbour and Ridentge w first. He thanked Jade for helping him mature into a man and he claimed to be, we quote, “100% obsessed” with her.

Whilst Ridge’s vocabulary could do with some improvement, he’s been a man of his word so far, and he seemed to take his relationship with Jade very seriously.

Ridge seemed to take his relationship with Jade very seriously. Picture: Channel Nine

He shared that he had plans to move to the Gold Coast within three months so they could start the future together. Whilst Ridge’s speech was all flowers and rainbows, Jade took a slightly more… well jaded approach.

The mother opened up about how she struggled with Ridge and his supposed lack of maturity at the beginning.

She revealed she had no interest in being a mother to her partner and she stated her daughter was the most important thing to her.

Despite it sounding all quite negative, Jade turned it around just in time for the music to swell and revealed that she was “all in” and that the “experts got it right.”

There’s a lot of drama that happened for Lauren and Jono during the last week of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS’ Lauren and Jono’s Final Vows

There was a lot of drama that happened for Lauren and Jono during the last week of the experiment, most of which revolved around certain text messages shared between himself and contestant Ellie Dix, who left early after failing to connect to on-screen husband Ben Walters.

By the time Final Vows came around, the pair had argued and argued and both of them looked exhausted and done with one another. The camera cut to Jono who mustered a smile and said he was excited "to get out of the shit show".

Lauren reflected on their marriage and came to the realisation that most of it was terrible and Jono mentioned the further he away from Lauren he was, the better he felt.

Jono claimed Lauren made him out to seem worse than he actually was, but that point became moot when it was revealed that he had shacked up with Ellie after the show ended, which meant everything Lauren had accused him of was actually true.

Jono feared the final vows were going to be a "horribly awkward experience". Picture: Channel Nine

Jono feared the Final Vows were going to be a "horribly awkward experience" that he was "not looking forward to" and he was absolutely right.

Blanking Lauren as she joined him for their vows, Jono relived how much fun the pair had right at the beginning of their relationship.

But that’s where the positives ended, Jono criticised Lauren for not respecting him, making fun of the way he spoke and calling him ‘boring’ repeatedly.

Jono then claimed Lauren was "lying to the group to make [him] look bad", and that made Lauren laugh out loud.

Lauren walked away the winner during their Final Vows. Picture: Channel Nine

When it was her turn, Lauren agreed that during their Homestay Week, there was a glimpse of a possible happy future with Jono, but that was it.

She then ripped into her on-screen husband about his emotional cheating with Ellie, as she said "You had been continuing to build some kind of relationship with another bride, one that you hid from me, then had the audacity to blame me for when you were exposed."

"Instead of taking accountability at the final dinner party, you tried to flip the script on me, blame me for not caring and never like you, and not being here for the right reasons," Lauren continued. "You taught me that I should always trust my gut... no, it's not me, it's you."Lauren then, essentially, mic dropped and walked out of the experiment a fan favourite.

Episode 36 will air on the 25th of April and is the final episode of the season not including the reunion. This episode will focus on Sara and Tim, Tori and Jack as well as Jayden and Eden.

Jack still wasn't sure if Tori was the girl for him. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS’ Tori and Jack’s Final Vows

As Tori and Jack prepared for their final vows, Jack confirmed he was not sure if Tori was the girl for him and Tori claimed she was falling in love with him.

These two didn't appear to be on the same page ever, do they? As their final vows kick-off, Tori entw first and called both her and Jack “strong, dominant people” but she wasn’t pleased that she had to spend most of the experiment defending him.

Tori claimed that no one seemed to see Jack the way she saw him and she even called what she felt for him an "old school" kind of love.

Tori’s commitment to Jack included leaving her family behind in Melbourne to be with him. After her powerful, loving, doting speech, Jack looked her in the eyes and simply said, "Well done."

Jack claimed he was "head over heels" for Tori. Picture: Channel Nine

Jack’s turn involved admitting he had flaws and made some poor decisions during the social experiment, but he reiterated their connection was built off having one another's backs.

Jack then began a convoluted explanation on why that may not be a good thing, that ‘having each other's backs’ made them teammates, not lovers.

Jack’s speech seemed to lead to the ultimate conclusion that he didn't want to be with Tori as he claimed he didn’t want a platonic relationship and even mentioned being uncomfortable with Tori giving up her life to move because they weren’t in love.

He said he couldn't live up to Tori’s expectations and he couldn't give her a happily ever after, and by that point, Tori looked very upset with the direction this was going.

Despite pretending like he’s going to break up with her, Jack turned the tables and claimed he was willing to take the risk to be with Tori and that he was "head over heels" for her and couldn't "wait to fall in love."

Jayden and Eden were solid for a majority of the social experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS’ Eden and Jayden’s Final Vows

Jayden and Eden were also the only other couple who seemed like they had a semblance of a chance of making it after the experiment.

Despite the troubles the pair got into at the Homestay, they managed to turn it around and as they get ready for their Final Vows, both Jayden and Eden look loved up and happy.

Jayden started his speech by talking about the pain his exes had caused him in the past, and how he’d been trying to improve himself so he could be a good partner for the right person.

Jayden then went into full gushy mode, as he spoke about how Eden was more than he could ever have asked for. He told her he loved her, that he could see them together in the future and even claimed she would be a great mum.

Jayden and Eden sadly broke up in April 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

It was all very wholesome and Eden’s sentiments were similar. When it was her turn to speak, she claimed she had always wanted someone like Jayden as a partner and they had both supported each other so well along the way.

She sweetly explained how excited she was to tell him she loved him every day and Jayden even got Eden a Final Vows present, a delicate bracelet.

The pair walked off into the sunset together, but we now know that Jayden and Eden didn’t make it. The pair revealed they broke up towards the end of March 2024 in an ‘unexpected’ way. You can read about it here.

Sara and Tim have had their ups and downs throughout the season. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS’ Tim and Sara’s Final Vows

Sara and Tim have been through the biggest scandal on the show, where Sara admitted under duress that she had met up with an ex whilst filming.

The trust in their relationship had been lost and Sara had been trying to make it up to Tim ever since. As the pair got ready for their final vows, Sara gave the impression that she would definitely be saying yes to Tim, but it was Tim who was feeling slightly more conflicted.

Tim claimed he was "torn" and acknowledged that most of their relationship had been a "trainwreck".

Sara’s vows began with an apology, she said sorry for the mistakes she had made and tried to turn the negative into a positive by claiming their trials had made them closer.

Sara seemed sure, however Tim was still on the fence about her. Picture: Channel Nine

Surprisingly Sara claimed she was falling for Tim "more and more each day", and that she was excited to see what their future held.

When it was Tim’s turn, he talked about how excited he was to be matched with Sara at the beginning, but their communication style was the first hurdle of many.

The pair struggled throughout the experiment before finally achieving a sweet spot at the couple’s retreat but that was before all hell broke loose.

Sara and Tim are no longer together outside the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Sara’s emotional cheating left Tim "questioning myself, my masculinity, and my self-worth," Tim said, "I felt ashamed of even fighting for this relationship."

"Your betrayal made me question everything between us," and once more, it felt like Tim was warming up to say no, but he sidestepped and claimed that seeing Sara fight for their relationship over the last few weeks had made him feel "happy."

"There's no one else I'd rather take that risk with than you," Tim said, before saying some lines in Spanish and admitting that he was "falling" for her.

