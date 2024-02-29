Are MAFS Australia Couple Andrea And Richard Still Together Now?

Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea and Richard had a glorious first few weeks in the experiement. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia experts coupled up Andrea and Richard in the 2024 season but have they split? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia has certainly delivered when it comes to the 2024 cast, the expert's chosen couples and of course, the drama.

However, one couple who have managed to skip all the bumps and chaos in their relationship is Andrea, 51, and Richard, 62, this season's oldest couple.

After some shocking TV moments during the early Married At First Sight scenes, including a terrible best man speech at Sara and Tim's wedding, it was nice to see Andrea and Richard have such a beautiful meet.

And things went from strength to strength for the pair, who both promised to each other they were still "young at heart" and wanting to embrace life to the fullest.

So did Andrea and Richard managed to survive the MAFS experiment and stay together? Or have they split? Here's what we know and prepare yourselves, there are spoilers ahead.

Andrea and Richard have been sharing happy snaps together on social media. Picture: Andrea/Instagram

Are MAFS Australia 2024 couple Andrea and Richard still together?

Viewers in the UK are off to a good start with this couple as their stories and no-drama wedding have us hoping they go all the way and find their happily ever after.

And while the journey is still on TV screens in Australia too, Andrea and Richard are still proving to be one of the strongest couples. They both found confessions week to be tough with Richard instantly recognising his mistakes and wanting to make it up to his wife. A sign viewers found very promising.

However, despite things being all sunshine and rainbows on the screens, sources from outside the experiment are suggesting the couple are no longer together now.

According to reports since the show finished filming, Richard has been spotted with numerous brides from the show leaving Andrea feeling "humiliated".

MAFS Andrea and Richard got the nod of approval from their adult children on their wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

A source said: "You really have to feel for Andrea. It can’t have felt good watching her groom drape himself all over these younger women."

Of course, both the bride and groom in this situation aren't able to clear up any rumours as they remain secretive about their relationship status while the show plays out on our screens.

Both Andrea and Richard are still posting pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts leaving us with that single ray of hope they're still very much an item.

Here's hoping this series has a better success rate than MAFS Australia 2023.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.