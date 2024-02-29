Are MAFS Australia Couple Andrea And Richard Still Together Now?

29 February 2024, 19:01

Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea and Richard smiling on the expert's sofa
Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea and Richard had a glorious first few weeks in the experiement. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia experts coupled up Andrea and Richard in the 2024 season but have they split? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia has certainly delivered when it comes to the 2024 cast, the expert's chosen couples and of course, the drama.

However, one couple who have managed to skip all the bumps and chaos in their relationship is Andrea, 51, and Richard, 62, this season's oldest couple.

After some shocking TV moments during the early Married At First Sight scenes, including a terrible best man speech at Sara and Tim's wedding, it was nice to see Andrea and Richard have such a beautiful meet.

And things went from strength to strength for the pair, who both promised to each other they were still "young at heart" and wanting to embrace life to the fullest.

So did Andrea and Richard managed to survive the MAFS experiment and stay together? Or have they split? Here's what we know and prepare yourselves, there are spoilers ahead.

Andrea and Richard have been sharing happy snaps together on social media
Andrea and Richard have been sharing happy snaps together on social media. Picture: Andrea/Instagram

Are MAFS Australia 2024 couple Andrea and Richard still together?

Viewers in the UK are off to a good start with this couple as their stories and no-drama wedding have us hoping they go all the way and find their happily ever after.

And while the journey is still on TV screens in Australia too, Andrea and Richard are still proving to be one of the strongest couples. They both found confessions week to be tough with Richard instantly recognising his mistakes and wanting to make it up to his wife. A sign viewers found very promising.

However, despite things being all sunshine and rainbows on the screens, sources from outside the experiment are suggesting the couple are no longer together now.

According to reports since the show finished filming, Richard has been spotted with numerous brides from the show leaving Andrea feeling "humiliated".

MAFS Andrea and Richard smiling on their wedding day
MAFS Andrea and Richard got the nod of approval from their adult children on their wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

A source said: "You really have to feel for Andrea. It can’t have felt good watching her groom drape himself all over these younger women."

Of course, both the bride and groom in this situation aren't able to clear up any rumours as they remain secretive about their relationship status while the show plays out on our screens.

Both Andrea and Richard are still posting pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts leaving us with that single ray of hope they're still very much an item.

Here's hoping this series has a better success rate than MAFS Australia 2023.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

This All Star winner is set to make the Love Island rich list

The All Stars Cast Member Set To Become Next Love Island Millionaire

Love Island

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up rumours have begun

Who Is Going Into Celebrity Big Brother 2024? The Line Up 'Revealed'

Jordan North has been announced as one of three hosts for the 'CBB: Late & Live' show

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 – Trailer, Line-Up And Where To Watch

Jess and Callum breakup rumours

Love Island All Stars' Jess Breaks Silence On Break Up Rumours With Callum

Love Island

An actor from Heartstopper is set to enter the CBB house

Netflix Heartstopper Actor 'Added To Celebrity Big Brother Line Up'

Here's all the details on the MAFS Australia experts

Who Are The MAFS Australia Experts?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

When Are The BRIT Awards 2024? Date, Time And Channel Revealed

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits