Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @Saramessy

By Tiasha Debray

The Married At First Sight Australia couple took off to a rocky start, but are Sara and Tim from MAFS 2024 still together after the show?

Married At First Sight Australia kicked off this week in the UK as we met our first two couples, the wholesome Cassandra Allen and Tristan Black and the chaotic Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell.

But it’s Sara and Tim that have viewers talking this week because whilst there was instant chemistry between them, things soon took a downward turn.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling all had high hopes for this pairing as they both were exactly what the other had asked for on paper and yet, things don’t always work out the way they plan it.

With the pair being married less than 24 hours before they had their first disagreement, it’s no wonder the public are curious as to whether Sara and Tim are still together after filming the reality show.

Warning: Major show spoilers ahead!

Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell shared instant chemistry on their wedding day. Picture: Channel Nine

Are 2024 MAFS Australia Sara and Tim still together?

It doesn’t look like MAFS Australia’s Sara and Tim are still together, that’s the one benefit to the UK being one month behind Australia as the show airs, we get the tea a little faster.

Whilst the show hasn’t ended yet down under, the cast have already struggled to keep a lid on their relationships post show and both Sara and Tim have been photographed on dates with other people after filming.

Tim took it another step as he was papped kissing a Brazilian woman on the Gold Coast early in February.

Sara tackled these rumours head on on Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show, where radio host Kyle Sandilands told the reality star that he’d heard from multiple sources that Tim was in a relationship with a Brazilian lady.

“It might’ve been an ex,” Sara said to the host, “I actually can’t remember if the ex was Italian or Brazilian.”

This ex-girlfriend in question was a hot topic on the first episode of the season as Sara found out that Tim had broken up with his cheating ex of six years just six months prior to marrying her and she feared she was just being used as a rebound.

If Tim’s back with his ex now, then it sounds like maybe Sara’s fears were right. She was dealing with her own trauma from a cheating ex during the show, and her relationship with Tim could only have contributed to her self esteem issues post show because there have been reports that Tim wasn’t exactly faithful to Sara throughout the experiment.

A source spoke to PerthNow saying, “Tim is not the angel he’s painted out to be,” and claimed that Tim was messaging another girl the entire time he was in the experiment.

Sara’s posted a photo of the couple, captioned “Hubby and bestie dates.”. Picture: Instagram/saramessy

While Tim’s publicly denied any cheating rumours, it can definitely be said that these two are no longer together.

However their Instagram accounts are still promoting the show and so can appear a little misleading, as they post content that aligns with what is airing on the show.

For example, despite the pair seemingly no longer speaking outside the show, a recent post on Sara’s instagram is a photo of herself and Tim enjoying a meal, with the caption “Hubby and bestie dates.”

