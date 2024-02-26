What Days And Times Is MAFS Australia On?

26 February 2024, 18:30

MAFS Australia will air Monday to Thursdays on E4
MAFS Australia will air Monday to Thursdays on E4. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

The countdown is on for when MAFS Australia 2024 hits UK screens and we need to know what nights to pencil ‘busy’ in our diaries. So here what days and times Married At First Sight Australia will be on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We hope you’re ready for what’s set to be an absolutely explosive new season of Married At First Sight Australia.

From the teasers, to the spoilers on the internet, to even what the experts themselves have been saying about the 2024 season of the reality show, it’s shaping up to be the most drama-filled season yet.

With the Australia broadcasting partner Channel Nine revealing in a press release "This season of MAFS will push the limits on everything viewers think they know about the series."

"There will be even more heart-pounding romance and highly addictive drama with twists, turns and shocks - even beyond Final Vows - and rivalries, betrayals and heartbreak that will divide friendships and rock the experiment from beginning to end."

The 11th season of the show is reaching UK viewers one month later than it’s airing in Australia and with the MAFS UK reunion airing directly after the first episode- it’s never been more important for you to know when and where exactly to tune in.

Here are the days and times Married At First Sight Australia will be on.

MAFS Australia airs on E4 at 7.30pm on Monday the 26th of February.
MAFS Australia airs on E4 at 7.30pm on Monday the 26th of February. Picture: Channel Nine

What days is MAFS Australia on?

Married At First Sight Australia will air from Monday to Thursday every week, giving you three whole days to digest all that drama. The first episode premieres at 7.30pm on Monday the 26th of February on E4.

The episode will run for two hours until 9.30pm when the MAFS UK reunion will begin, so strap in for a long drama-filled night.

The first two weeks of the show usually take their time letting the audience get to know the contestants, see how their weddings fair before they slowly trickle off to their honeymoons.

Once the initial slog of introductions is over, the show generally stops airing two hour episodes and they get compacted down to one, so don’t worry you won’t need to set aside eight hours a week just to watch MAFS.

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

What time is MAFS Australia on?

MAFS Australia begins at 7.30 on E4 between Monday to Thursday. The first episode is a two hour special and after that they have a run time of around one hour and 40 minutes.

As the show progresses, that run time will likely get shorter.

