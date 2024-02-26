Married At First Sight Australia Cast: Meet The Full Line Up For 2024

By Tiasha Debray

MAFS Australia is set to return for another season in 2024 with an eclectic lineup of contestants. Meet all the bride and grooms for this series and find the full MAFS Australia cast 2024, below.

Married At First Sight Australia is set to start on E4 at 7.30pm on the 26th February.

This upcoming batch of romantic hopefuls include a cosplayer, a motivational speaker and a professional kickboxer, what could possibly go wrong?

Australia’s three experts, Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and UK’s own expert, Mel Schilling will return to provide their counsel to these couples as they navigate being married to a complete stranger and attempt to build real relationships from nothing.

This upcoming cast has been heralded by Mel herself as the most diverse cast Australia’s seen thus far when it comes to age and we can’t wait to see what that sort of life experience will actually bring to the table, if it brings anything at all.

Here's a look at the Married At First Sight Australia 2024’s brides and grooms including where they're from, their ages and jobs:

Mel Schilling claims the upcoming 2024 cast of MAFS Australia is set to be the most age diverse yet. Picture: Channel Nine

The Brides:

Andrea

Age: 51

From: Queensland

Job: Photographer

Andrea is a young at heart, single mum of two who's had a tough time in love after ending her most recent relationship. It was in this relationship that she realised she was being gaslit, something she learned about from watching MAFS previously. Andrea describes herself as giving and kind but a little bit forgetful and clumsy, but she’s optimistic about finding love with the right person.

Andrea is a young at heart, single mum of two. Picture: Channel Nine

Cassandra

Age: 29

From: Queensland

Job: Administration Officer

Cassandra is outgoing, bubbly and a bit of a chatterbox and sadly, she experienced the devastating loss of her first love. Since then she's , understandably, found it difficult to make a connection with another man. But with her 30s on the horizon she’s ready to meet someone, settle down and add some babies to her beautiful Tanzanian family.

Cassandra is outgoing, bubbly and a bit of a chatterbox. Picture: Channel Nine

Eden

Age: 28

From: Queensland

Job: Recruitment Manager

Eden is a hard working perfectionist far from her family who are based in Adelaide. She been single for three years since her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend and since then has struggled with some intense trust issues. But she’s ready to bounce back and tackle her issues head on. But who will the experts pair with this self-confessed daddy’s girl?

Eden is a hard-working perfectionist. Picture: Channel Nine

Ellie

Age: 32

From: Queensland

Job: Nurse

Ellie is one of three sisters and is desperately ready achieve her white picket fence dream. Sadly, it’s not as easy as it seems when you had to cancel your wedding a month before the big day because you caught you ex-fiance cheating on you. Ellie’s self esteem took a huge hit and despite being a friendly, happy girl, she now also needs a lot of reassurance in a relationship.

Ellie is desperately ready achieve her white picket fence dream. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren

Age: 32

From: Western Australia

Job: PR & Marketing Consultant

Lauren comes with wickedly dry sense of humour and she has strong opinions and calls things like they are. With parents who’ve been together for 40 years, Lauren has a lot of pressure but also high expectations of what she wants in a husband. She describes herself as ‘a little bit crazy’, and will always speak her mind, but she wants a partner who’s calm and level headed to balance her out.

Lauren comes with wickedly dry sense of humour. Picture: Channel Nine

Lucinda

Age: 43

From: New South Wales

Job: MC & Wedding Celebrant

Lucinda is a free spirit who dances to the beat of her own drum. This ‘earth mama’ loves to travel the world and meet kindred spirits along the way, sharing light and love everywhere she goes. Ironically Lucinda runs a speed dating company whilst also being a marriage celebrant. But now it’s time to focus on herself instead of other people. She wants to find a man who’s open to exploring everything the world has to offer.

Lucinda is a free spirit who dances to the beat of her own drum. Picture: Channel Nine

Natalie

Age: 32

From: Victoria

Job: Physiotherapist

Natalie’s just a little bit nerdy by nature. She loves gaming, dabbles in cosplay and even has a large collection of memorabilia dedicated to her Samoyed dog, MieMie. Natalie’s a little pocket rocket, reaching only 5’1” in height. She puts family first and is an incredibly loyal person, but this loyalty can be to her detriment, because she’s at times hastily jumps into fights to defend people she thinks needs it.

Natalie’s just a little bit nerdy by nature. Picture: Channel Nine

Sara

Age: 29

From: New South Wales

Job: Nutritionist

Sara was born in Colombia but raised in Canada. She’s lived in Australia for the last eight years and she’s hoping to be matched with a ‘light haired’ pretty boy who can match her fiery nature. Sara knows she comes off too strong sometimes and accidentally offends people with her bluntness and honesty. She’s got a big personality and is looking for a confident man who can put her in her place!

Sara was born in Colombia but raised in Canada. Picture: Channel Nine

Tori

Age: 27

From: Victoria

Job: Business Development Manager

Tori is a self-proclaimed ‘bulldog’ who does not compromise. She was raised by fiercely strong women that have taught her how to be incredibly independent soTori doesn’t NEED a man but she’s willing to make room for one, if he fits perfectly into her life. Tori’s an alpha woman looking for an alpha man, she wants him to be fit, career-focussed, tidy, emotionally intelligent, masculine and a good communicator. But her pickiness isn’t making it easy for her, especially when she admits to being high maintenance.

Tori is a self-proclaimed ‘bulldog’ who does not compromise. Picture: Channel Nine

The Grooms:

Ben

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Job: Tour Guide

Ben’s had a tough time during the global pandemic as a tour guide and had to pivot professions and work in construction to get by. His passion for adventure is still well and truly alive and he’s looking for someone who can stimulate him in exciting ways. He admits that he can have unrealistic expectations in a partner because he gets bored easily and hate ‘vanilla’, but he knows that love is one of the most exciting things a person can have in their life.

Ben had a tough time during the Global Pandemic as a tour guide. Picture: Channel Nine

Collins

Age: 28

From: New South Wales

Job: Executive Assistant

Collins is a quirky lad who’s definitely slightly on the awkward side, but this doesn’t stop him from being a bit of a chatterbox. He hosts trivia nights and definitely isn’t your regular guy. He’s insecure when he compares himself to men that are all ‘tatted up’ and ‘gym junkies,’ but Collins is a genuine guy with a lot of love to give, but he's never had a girlfriend and has zero experience when it comes to dating.

Collins is a quirky lad who’s definitely slightly on the awkward side. Picture: Channel Nine

Jack

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Job: Personal Trainer

Jack describes himself as an alpha male and is apparently looking for a partner respectfully submissive to his dominance... He has very very high expectations in his partner and that combined with his OCD diagnosis means he leads a very structured, regimented lifestyle.

Jack describes himself as an alpha male. Picture: Channel Nine

Jayden

Age: 36

From: Queensland

Job: Professional Kickboxer

We’ve got some nepotism happening this year with Jayden entering the experience as the brother of Mitch Eynaud from Married at First Sight season 9. According to this brother, the pair are nothing alike and as a professional kickboxer by day and security guard by night, his lifestyle is focused and disciplined. This means more often than not, Jayden's not used to being emotionally vulnerable and he keeps people at arm’s length.

Jayden is brother of Mitch Eynaud from Married at First Sight Australia season nine. Picture: Channel Nine

Jonathan

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Job: Health Business Owner

Jono is the type of man that’s lived many lifetimes in his 39 years on this planet. From an infantry soldier, to a concreter, to a financial adviser. Unfortunately the breakdown of his last relationship saw him give up his business of 15 years, pack up his life and travel to over 50 countries over the span of 15 months. Jono’s got bucketfuls of life experience and he’s now just looking for a life partner to start a family and share it all with.

Jono’s got lots of life experience and he’s looking for a life partner to share it all with. Picture: Channel Nine

Richard

Age: 62

From: New South Wales

Job: Motivational Speaker

One of the oldest contestants in this year's experience, Richard has struggled to sell himself in the world of online dating, feeling his age is working against him. Despite being over 62, Richard describes himself as young at heart yet he doesn’t want any more children (he has three already) which he says was the reason his last relationship ended. Richard’s just looking for a woman who doesn’t want any more kids and has his zest for life.

Richard has struggled to sell himself in the world of online dating. Picture: Channel Nine

Tim

Age: 31

From: Queensland

Job: Online Business Owner

Tim, our resident surfer boy, has lived all over the world. Raised in Australia’s Darwin, he’s also lived in the lives of Colombia, Melbourne, Thailand, Bali before finally settling in Queensland's Gold Coast. Whilst being a laid back surfer, Tim’s also a ambitious entrepreneur with a handful of online businesses. His dream is to build a school in Ethiopia where his sister was adopted from.

Tim, our resident surfer boy, has lived all over the world. Picture: Channel Nine

Timothy

Age: 51

From: Victoria

Job: Business Owner

Timothy has what you would call ‘the gift of the gab’, he’s social and outgoing but also describes himself as ‘Peter Pan.’ Sadly Timothy recently lost his father and the death in the family made him realise he needs the emotional support and connection of a partner. Timothy’s hasn’t got a ‘type’, he just wants a fun natured, genuine person.

Timothy has what you would call ‘the gift of the gab.’. Picture: Channel Nine

Tristan

Age: 30

From: New South Wales

Job: Entertainment Manager

Tristan seems to always find himself in the friend zone, despite being a confident, funny and adventurous individual. It’s happened so many times now that he doesn’t trust his own judgment and is leaving his love life to the experts. Tristan has a huge amount of love and respect for his mum who worked tirelessly to raise their family as a single mum. The man doesn’t have a long list of things he wants in a partner, he just wants to be loved. Awwww.

Tristan seems to always find himself in the friend zone. Picture: Channel Nine

With a number of couples set to enter the experiment at a later date, it's setting setting up to be a very interesting season indeed.

