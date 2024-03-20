MAFS’ Jack Was 'Living With Ex-Fiancée' Before, During And After Filming

The experts paired Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley together in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack Dunkley has been in increasingly hot water, but now he’s been accused of living with his ex-fiancée during the social experiment.

Jack Dunkley from MAFS Australia has been the most problematic contestant of 2024. The personal trainer has found himself riddled, since day one, with scandals surrounding his exes. And we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s more.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired Jack up with Tori Adams because the pair shared values of hard work and ambition as well as both being self-proclaimed ‘alphas.’

However, after the initial scandal that surrounded Jack which involved the fact that he was in a committed relationship with his ex when he applied for the reality dating show- he’s now been accused of lying about living with his ex-fiancée too.

It’s been reported that Jack had been living with his ex-fiancée before, during and after the social experiment. Another of his exes, Courtney, spoke to gossip podcast, So Dramatic!, revealing the groom was engaged to a woman named Christie.

MAFS' Jack has been accused of living with his ex-fiancée during the social experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Piecing together claims from his ex-girlfriend Courtney (the one he dumped to be on the show), apparently Christie was engaged to Jack around 2022, which placed her exactly two girlfriends before Tori, his on screen wife.

It's confusing and complicated, we know, if Jack hadn't been so scandalous on the show, we wouldn’t have needed to dig so deeply into his past, would we?

But the main point we need to focus on is that, according to the podcast, Jack had shared his home with Christie up until the end of the experiment.

One source even claimed that the reason Jack’s Homestay was in an Airbnb and not his actual home was because of Christie.

Sources claimed Jack used an Airbnb during Homestays. Picture: Channel Nine

If the fact that his ex-fiancée was residing there was true, you can see why Jack may not have wanted producers sniffing around.

But wait, it gets worse. When the production team returned to Jack’s house to film pieces for the reunion episode, according to his ex-girlfriend on the same podcast, Jack had a fake friend move in with him, so it ‘didn’t look suspicious.’

“So when they filmed him back home, it didn’t look suspicious,” Courtney said on the podcast. “Jack was still living with his ex-fiancée Christie during our whole relationship and when he was filming the show,” she explained.

“Christie lived with him for over a year after they split. We overlapped. She only moved out a few weeks before he came home from the show.”

Jack's ex-girlfriend claimed he'd lived with his ex-fiancée for over a year after they broke up. Picture: Channel Nine

So let’s get this straight, Jack not only was with someone else when he applied for the show, he had also lived with an ex all throughout filming too.

It’s hard to wrap your brain around and Courtney seemed to have struggled with it too, and she's the one who lived through it.

She told the host sarcastically, “So he dumped me for a show, still lived with his ex-fiancée and then married Tori, who apparently is his true love.”

But all those claims have been based on un-named sources and Jack's ex-girlfriend, who was not only biased, but had not been shy about airing her ex’s dirty laundry since he appeared on the show.

Tori has yet to publicly comment on the latest scandal. Picture: Channel Nine

Her latest scandal was in early March, when she claimed she had slept with Jack since he finished filming MAFS.

She shared a story on her Instagram where Courtney wrote: "When he says he’s into his wife but he comes home and sleeps with me and proceeds to break my heart again. Spoiler alert media come at me."

“I shouldn’t have done it but I did, not knowing the disrespect or outcome of this show lessons were learnt.”

She added "Tori knows and doesn't care so enjoy my seconds. Yall know nothing. Disgruntled ex on the move."

Whether it’s true or not, we may never really know.

