MAFS Australia’s Jack Allegedly Slept With His Ex During The Experiment

11 March 2024, 17:06

Jack has been accused of cheating on wife Tori during the social experiment
Jack has been accused of cheating on wife Tori during the social experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Just when Jack and Tori are in the clear, his ex comes out of the woodwork again with another huge accusation of cheating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight’s Jack Dunkley has been at the forefront of scandal over the last week. The self-proclaimed ‘alpha’ had been navigating rumours being told by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Jade.

The contestant admitted to experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken at a Commitment Ceremony that not only had he been dating her just five weeks before the experiment began filming, but there were even some overlaps between when he had applied for the show and when they were exclusively together.

But now, even more shocking rumours have been announced by Courtney, that involve his infidelity to on-screen wife Tori Adams.

MAFS' Jack has been navigating rumours told by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Jade.
MAFS' Jack has been navigating rumours told by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Jade. Picture: Channel Nine

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

As far as we can tell, Tori and Jack not only make it through the experiment but seem to be thriving happily as a couple after it, but that might be about to change.

Over the last week, Jack’s ex Courtney came forward with some shocking allegations. She’s claimed that Jack slept with her during the social experiment, and cheated on Tori.

In an Instagram story uploaded over the weekend, the vocal ex who’s done several interviews attempting to expose Jack’s true character, now wrote that he ‘came home to her’ during the show.

She posted, “When he says he’s into his wife but he comes home and sleeps with me and proceeds to break my heart again. Spoiler alert media come at me.”

“I shouldn’t have done it but I did not knowing the disrespect or outcome of this show lessons were learnt.”

"Tori knows and doesn't care so enjoy my seconds. Yall know nothing. Disgruntled ex on the move."

Courtney has come forward with claims that Jack was sleeping with her during the show
Courtney has come forward with claims that Jack was sleeping with her during the show. Picture: Instagram: @courtjadey

This comes after Tori and Jack spent Christmas together and even got matching tattoos of one another.

But Jack’s not taking these claims lying down, he appeared on a Perth breakfast radio show Pete and Kymba on Mix94.5 to defend his character, once again.

He told the show’s hosts that the things Courtney claimed about him, specifically the reports that they had slept together during filming were “completely false.”

“I knew this girl for 12 weeks, I matched her on Tinder,” he followed up, again attempting to diminish the depth of his relationship with her.

Jack was dating Courtney just weeks before MAFS began filming
Jack was dating Courtney just weeks before MAFS began filming. Picture: Instagram: @courtjadey

However, Courtney’s been vocal about how serious their relationship had been before he left.

She commented on a gossip site’s social post and wrote, "Breaks up with me right after I met his family and he told me he loves me. Tells me it's for [a] 'work opportunity in America' only to find out he's on MAFS in Sydney.

"So did he ‘barely know her’ or had he introduced her to his family and told her he loved her?

It’s not adding up and makes us question whether Courtney might be telling the truth with these claims!

