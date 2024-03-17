Are Madeleine Maxwell And Ash Galati From MAFS Australia Still Together?

17 March 2024, 18:30

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were paired up in MAFS Australia 2024
Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were paired up in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Madeleine joined Married At First Sight Australia as an intruder with psychic abilities, but are she and her on-screen husband, Ash, still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you thought the weddings were done and dusted on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, then you’d be dead wrong.

Not only is contestant Michael Felix waiting for the experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling to find him a replacement for his runaway groom, but we have some intruders entering the experiment.

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati enter the experiment half way through the season of the reality show and it seems that Madeline’s psychic abilities leave her with some reservations about the marriage.

But have the pair managed to work through their issues and did they make it through the experiment? Are MAFS Australia’s Madeleine and Ash still together?

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

Madeline’s psychic abilities left her with some reservations about Ash
Madeline’s psychic abilities left her with some reservations about Ash. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS’ Madeleine and Ash still together?

It would appear that Married At First Sight’s Madeleine and Ash are no longer together. In fact, the pair never even made it to the end of the social experiment.

Thankfully Australia is one month ahead of us when it comes to airing the program, so we can get the answers we want immediately.

Despite only entering MAFS half way through the season as intruders, it didn’t take long for Madeleine to write ‘leave’ at her first Commitment Ceremony. Ash, however, wrote 'stay.'

So as per the rules of the show, the couple were expected to work through their problems throughout the week staying on the show. Yet in a twist of events, the day following the Commitment Ceremony, Ash revealed he had changed his mind and thought it best that the pair of them leave.

There is no footage of Madeleine from the Commitment Ceremony onwards
There is no footage of Madeleine from the Commitment Ceremony onwards. Picture: Channel Nine

It’s unprecedented for the reality show to allow the couples to change their minds after the Commitment Ceremony, so despite the show trying to portray the couple's exit as ‘amicable’ with the narrator saying the pair “had a change of heart and they'd come to an amicable decision to leave,” it seems something else went on behind the scenes.

There is no footage of Madeleine from the Commitment Ceremony onwards and the last we saw of Ash was him leaving the hotel the next day talking about how he wished he had just written ‘leave.’

But what really happened behind the scenes? Yahoo! Lifestyle revealed there “was a lot more” going on but due to the nature of what was happening, the producers of MAFS Australia “did not want to dramatise it, and felt it was easier to let them go quickly and quietly.”

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

The publication’s insider claimed, “Madeleine's erratic behaviour had raised quite a few eyebrows during her first week on the show, with no one quite sure if she was acting or it was real. After Ash wrote to stay, she point blank said to producers she refused to carry on with the experiment and was going home.”

“It's not uncommon for participants to threaten to quit like this and no one can be held against their will, with producers then tasked with talking them around to continue with the experiment,” the insider went on.

“Yet with Madeleine, it felt easier to let her go as questions about her state of mind with the pressure of the experiment had already been raised by other cast members and crew.”

From the sounds of things, Madeleine was in no state of mind to be on a show like Married At First Sight where she would inevitably become a spectacle.

