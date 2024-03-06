What Did Jayden Confess That Left Eden In Tears On MAFS Australia?

6 March 2024, 12:37

Jayden Eynaud's confession left Eden horrified
Jayden Eynaud's confession left Eden horrified. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jayden Eynaud was a fan favourite but what did he confess to Eden that had her horrified and rethinking their connection?

Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper were like a breath of fresh air when they were paired up on the 2024 season of MAFS Australia.

The couple had an instant connection and so much in common, it really showed us that the experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla know what they’re doing

But it was too good to be true, with the show teasing the upcoming Confessions Week, it seems like Jayden has a secret that’s so bad it left his on-screen wife Eden horrified and in tears.

With the UK airing the show roughly a month behind Australia, lucky for us we have all the answers to the questions coming up on screen. So what on earth did Jayden confess to Eden?

WARNING: Major show spoilers ahead!

Jayden and Eden were a breath of fresh air in the 2024 season of MAFS Australia
Jayden and Eden were a breath of fresh air in the 2024 season of MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

What did Jayden confess to Eden on MAFS?

Jayden Eynaud confessed to wife Eden that because his previous girlfriend had cheated on him multiple times, he, in an act of revenge, only agreed to stay together if she watched him have sex with her best friend.

It’s so much worse than you thought it was going to be, isn’t it?

The MAFS groom shocked everyone in the experiment, the experts and the world when he let that one out during Confessions Week, especially as Jayden was coming across like a big softie on screen until that point.

No one blamed Eden for being “really rattled” and leaving in tears after she initially heard what Jayden had to say.

"One of her friends agreed to do it. So after a little bit of chatting for a few days, it happened," Jayden told Eden on the show.

The MAFS groom shocked everyone in the experiment during Confessions Week
The MAFS groom shocked everyone in the experiment during Confessions Week. Picture: Channel Nine

But wait, it gets worse. While the sex pact in itself was enough to horrify everyone, Jayden left Eden feeling absolutely gobsmacked when he confessed that he did not regret his actions.

"The story was gross and I didn't like it at all, but then he didn't seem to regret it. That was the concerning part," Eden told the camera on the show.

Jayden’s lack of regret had Eden questioning her own reaction to the confession. She wasn’t sure if she was overreacting or not, so she went to speak to fellow contestant and bride Sara Mesa married Tim Calwell on the show.

Sara confirmed that Jayden’s actions were a “major red flag” and even went so far as to say that if she ever found out her husband had done something like that, she would split from him immediately.

Sara Mesa confirmed that Jayden’s actions were a 'major red flag'
Sara Mesa confirmed that Jayden’s actions were a 'major red flag'. Picture: Channel Nine

Whilst it wasn’t exactly the most positive conversation to have, Eden seemed to be relieved that she wasn’t overreacting to the situation.

"It made me feel better that Sara is on the same page as me," she told the cameras later. Her conversation with Sara made Eden realise that she was going to find it difficult to move forward with Jayden unless he felt some sort of regret over the situation.

"I was kind of wondering, like, 'Am I being extreme to care so much about this situation?' But then Sara made me feel better because she was like, 'No, that's a lot'. And I think she kind of agreed with me in that he kind of needs to show a little bit of remorse for that situation before I can think about staying in this relationship."

Whilst Eden in no-way overreacted to the shocking situation she was in, she knew she was extra sensitive to the topic at hand.

Both Jayden and Eden's past experience with cheating bonded them
Both Jayden and Eden's past experience with cheating bonded them. Picture: Channel Nine

The MAFS bride had been open about how her ex-partner had cheated on her with her best friend in the past and how it deeply affected her life and self esteem. In fact, it was the cheating that both Jayden and Eden experienced that was partially the reason the experts had paired them together in the first place.

But for Eden to have experienced that in her past and then hear Jayden, whilst in different circumstances, had essentially done the same act - it must have been difficult to hear.

"I feel like that's just so triggering for me because of my situation which you already know about," Eden told Jayden on the show. "I don't really know what else to say."

