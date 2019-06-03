Caroline Flack’s Love Island Salary Revealed As She Rakes In Six Figure Sum For Three Month Stint

Caroline Flack is apparently paid £250,000 for Love Island. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack is returning to our screens for Love Island series five and she’ll be earning a six-figure sum for the summer job.

ITV presenter Caroline Flack has apparently had a huge pay rise for Love Island series five, meaning she’ll be paid £250,000 for the three months she’ll spend hosting the show in Mallorca.

The 39 year old has been hosting the dating series ever since it began, and this year she’ll be wearing clothes only from River Island as part of her contract – which she is apparently being paid £1 million for according to the Mail on Sunday.

Caroline Flack has hosted Love Island for five years. Picture: ITV2

A source told the publication: “For River Island, her wearing their clothes means they are targeting the exact market they want – women in their late teens and twenties.

"Having her on board is seen as a much better strategy than the old school advertising techniques.”

Caroline’s co-star Iain Stirling who narrates the programme recently chatted to Capital Breakfast’s Roman, Vick and Sonny about the lack of diversity on Love Island. Defending the show, he said: "I just feel like Love Island is a fantasy TV show. We're showing a - in my opinion - comedy ideal of what paradise is like.

"I think other shapes and sizes will fit into that narrative, but I just think it's a case of finding the right people that fit the tone of the show.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 Weekdays From 3 June at 9pm.

