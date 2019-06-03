Caroline Flack’s Love Island Salary Revealed As She Rakes In Six Figure Sum For Three Month Stint

3 June 2019, 10:40

Caroline Flack is apparently paid £250,000 for Love Island
Caroline Flack is apparently paid £250,000 for Love Island. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack is returning to our screens for Love Island series five and she’ll be earning a six-figure sum for the summer job.

ITV presenter Caroline Flack has apparently had a huge pay rise for Love Island series five, meaning she’ll be paid £250,000 for the three months she’ll spend hosting the show in Mallorca.

The Love Island Villa Has Had A Serious Makeover As We Get A First Peek Inside

The 39 year old has been hosting the dating series ever since it began, and this year she’ll be wearing clothes only from River Island as part of her contract – which she is apparently being paid £1 million for according to the Mail on Sunday.

Caroline Flack has hosted Love Island for five years
Caroline Flack has hosted Love Island for five years. Picture: ITV2

A source told the publication: “For River Island, her wearing their clothes means they are targeting the exact market they want – women in their late teens and twenties.

"Having her on board is seen as a much better strategy than the old school advertising techniques.”

Caroline’s co-star Iain Stirling who narrates the programme recently chatted to Capital Breakfast’s Roman, Vick and Sonny about the lack of diversity on Love Island. Defending the show, he said: "I just feel like Love Island is a fantasy TV show. We're showing a - in my opinion - comedy ideal of what paradise is like.

"I think other shapes and sizes will fit into that narrative, but I just think it's a case of finding the right people that fit the tone of the show.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 Weekdays From 3 June at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Tommy Fury has reportedly dated Chelsee Healey before Love Island villa

Tommy Fury Dated Celebs Go Dating's Chelsee Healey Before Entering Love Island
Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress to kick off Love Island

Caroline Flack Denim Dress: Where To Buy Love Island Host’s Outfit From Episode One
Love Island is BACK!

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight, What Channel Is It On And Who's In The 2019 Cast?
Iain Stirling predicts this year's Love Island winner

WATCH: Iain Stirling Predicts Yewande Biala To Be Love Island 2019 Winner
Iain Stirling defends Love Island's "lack of diversity"

WATCH: Iain Stirling Defends Love Island On Diversity Criticism

Hot On Capital

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Who Is Louis Tomlinson's Girlfriend Eleanor Calder And How Long Have They Been Dating?

Louis Tomlinson

Jessie J opens up about her relationship to Channing Tatum

Jessie J Talks About Channing Tatum Relationship For The First Time

Jessie J

BTS were in tears after fans' surprise at Wembley Stadium

BTS Get Tearful As Fans Surprise Them By Singing 'Young Forever' At Wembley Stadium
Liam Hemsworth gusher over Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Proves He's #HusbandGoals As He Gushes Over Miley Cyrus On Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Roman Kemp with Nick Jonas

Roman, Vick & Sonny Issue A Formal Apology To Nick Jonas On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Love Island's Georgia Harrison forced to address Sam Gowland rumours

Love Island's Georgia Harrison Addresses Claims SHE Slept With Sam Gowland Amid Chloe Ferry Split

More Movies & TV News

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are on a romantic holiday in Ibiza

TOWIE's Dan Edgar & Amber Turner Back Together & On A Romantic Holiday In Ibiza
The villa has a whole new look for the fifth series of

The Love Island Villa Has Had A Serious Makeover As We Get A First Peek Inside
Amy Hart's transformation from air hostess to Love Islander

Love Island's Amy Hart's £20k Surgery Transformation Including Boob Job & Veneers
Caroline Flack's 'really angry' Love Island blamed for Mike Thalissitis's death

Caroline Flack's 'Really Angry' Love Island's Been Blamed For Mike Thalassitis's Death
Chloe Ferry quits Geordie Shore amid public split from Sam Gowland

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Quits Show Following Split From Sam Gowland