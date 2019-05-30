The Love Island Villa Has Had A Serious Makeover As We Get A First Peek Inside

30 May 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 21:01

The villa has a whole new look for the fifth series of
The villa has a whole new look for the fifth series of. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

We can finally see the finished product of the 2019 'Love Island' villa and they've jazzed it up just in time for the new hopefuls to find love with a whole lot of drama along the way. Yay.

The 2019 Love Island villa is officially finished and ready for the hopeful islanders to embark on the televised adventure of a lifetime and looking at the pictures of the revamped house is getting us all summery and excited.

Kady McDermott Lashes Out At Jameela Jamil Over ‘Plus Size’ Comments About New Love Islanders

The Bedroom

AKA where the magic happens, and when we say magic, we mean where all the best couples arguments take place- could we ever forget Jack firing back to Dani's "I'm going home tomorrow" with "What time's your flight tomorrow?"

Savage, but we wouldn't have it any other way.

Keeping the neon colour scheme the same, they've switched up the art on the walls and the colours in the bedroom as well as the much loved catchphrases contestants coin every year splashed across the walls.

The Love Island villa is prepped and ready for the new contestants
The Love Island villa is prepped and ready for the new contestants. Picture: ITV2 Love Island

The Make-Up Station

The make-up area has been revamped and looks amazing
The make-up area has been revamped and looks amazing. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Eyelash brushes and cameras a plenty, the vanity area has been revamped and oh my aren't we loving the new circle oriented room, all King Arthur style and what not.

There's plenty of room for all the gals-and guys- to gather around and spill that oh-so juicy tea that is then bound to be screamed out loud just minutes later with a glass of rosé in hand. Good. Times.

The Fire Pit

Caroline Flack will no doubt be delivering bad news around the fire pit
Caroline Flack will no doubt be delivering bad news around the fire pit. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

The dreaded fire pit is still a semi circle so we can see everyone's nervous faces all at once before Caroline Flack delivers shattering blows. Every. Damn. Week.

We can't wait for hushed convos to happen on this vital bench, of treachery, of apology, and most importantly, of comedy gold.

The Hideout

The hideout has a very plush, sensual feel to it this year
The hideout has a very plush, sensual feel to it this year. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Oh, well, hello there- The Hideout, smush pad, love cave, whatever tickles your pickle, has had a proper makeover.

It is now half 'hotel reception' style with the bouquet and chair combination, quickly forgotten as we move to a sumptuous and suggestive fur throw and a very 50 Shades Of Grey style red room, although, given the fact it's on at 9pm we don't think there'll be much of that.

The Hot Tub/Viewing Lounge

The hot tube still going strong for the islanders
The hot tube still going strong for the islanders. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Islanders can now peer in as couples share an intimate moment in the jacuzzi on more hotel reception style seating- no doubt the producers will sneak people off for some private chats throughout the course of the series, so watch, this, space.

