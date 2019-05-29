Kady McDermott Lashes Out At Jameela Jamil Over ‘Plus Size’ Comments About New Love Islanders

Kady has hit out at the presenter. Picture: instagram

Kady McDermott has hit out at Jameela Jamil after she claimed Love Island producers had added a ‘plus size’ contestant to this year’s line-up as a ‘new token’.

Love Island season is almost here and we officially have a line-up of fresh-faced singletons all looking for love. But not everybody is happy about who has been chosen to enter the villa.

Jameela Jamil hit out at show bosses for adding a ‘plus size’ contestant, even though she has a ‘slim’ body’.

The producers of Love Island think this slim woman counts as their new token “plus size” contestant? Are they drunk? pic.twitter.com/sam4AqzzQw — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2019

The presenter has been very vocal about her stance on body image in recent months and has got into spats with celebrities such as Cardi B and the Kardashians.

She tweeted: “The producers of Love Island think this slim woman counts as their new token ‘plus size’ contestant? Are they drunk?”

However, ex-Love Islander Kady McDermott, who is now in a relationship with TOWIE's Myles Barnett, hit back at the star, writing: “Who even said she was the plus size contestant?

Who even said she was the plus size contestant? Maybe we shouldn’t be labelling women as anything and just letting them be who they are. Skinny/slim/curvy/obese who cares. https://t.co/joYYZxisB3 — Kady (@kadymcdermottx) May 28, 2019

“Maybe we shouldn’t be labelling women as anything and just letting them be who they are. Skinny/slim/curvy/obese who cares.”

