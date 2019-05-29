Who Is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 Star And Aircraft Engineer From Wales

Meet Love Island 2019 star Callum Macleod. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The official Love Island line-up for 2019 has been revealed - but who is Callum Macleod? Here's the lowdown...

We love the summer...not only is the weather on point, Love Island returns to our screens.

Now the full line-up for this year has been revealed, we take a closer look at the lads and lasses hoping to find love at Casa Amor.

So who is Callum Macleod and what is he looking for on Love Island? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Callum Macleod and how old is he?

Callum Macleod is a 28-year-old aircraft engineer from Wales.

He describes himself as a "genuine, normal guy" who's "up for a good laugh".

Callum believes his looks drastically improve when he gets a tan - so luckily for him, he's heading to Majorca to sun himself for two months.

He adds: "I’m fun, loyal and I’m quite spontaneous as well. I love to be clean, I clean my house all the time! I can be a bit edgy sometimes, I like to get things done. I think that’s my engineering side."

Is Callum on Instagram?

He sure is. You can follow the handsome hunk @callum_macleod.

Ahead of entering the Love Island villa, Callum has 18.8k followers.

What's Callum's type?

Traditionally, Callum has gone for "petite blondes", but he's also set on finding a girl with a personality.

One of his biggest criteria is that he finds a girl who accepts him for who he is and doesn't try to change him.

When it comes to celebs, Callum has a thing for Our Girl and former Corrie actress, Michelle Keegan.

What has Callum Macleod said about going on Love Island?

Speaking about his decision to enter Love Island, Callum said: "The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that's what I'm here for."

He also claims to love a pool party - so our bets are on Callum being the first one to jump into the water, fully-clothed.

When is Love Island returning to ITV2?

The latest episode of Love Island kicks off at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019.

If you miss an episode, fret not - you can catch up on your favourite show on ITVHub.