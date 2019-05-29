Who Is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 Star And Aircraft Engineer From Wales

29 May 2019, 17:27

Meet Love Island 2019 star Callum Macleod
Meet Love Island 2019 star Callum Macleod. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The official Love Island line-up for 2019 has been revealed - but who is Callum Macleod? Here's the lowdown...

We love the summer...not only is the weather on point, Love Island returns to our screens.

Now the full line-up for this year has been revealed, we take a closer look at the lads and lasses hoping to find love at Casa Amor.

So who is Callum Macleod and what is he looking for on Love Island? Here's the lowdown...

View this post on Instagram

🤟🏼

A post shared by Callum Macleod (@callum_macleod) on

Who is Callum Macleod and how old is he?

Callum Macleod is a 28-year-old aircraft engineer from Wales.

He describes himself as a "genuine, normal guy" who's "up for a good laugh".

Callum believes his looks drastically improve when he gets a tan - so luckily for him, he's heading to Majorca to sun himself for two months.

He adds: "I’m fun, loyal and I’m quite spontaneous as well. I love to be clean, I clean my house all the time! I can be a bit edgy sometimes, I like to get things done. I think that’s my engineering side."

Is Callum on Instagram?

He sure is. You can follow the handsome hunk @callum_macleod.

Ahead of entering the Love Island villa, Callum has 18.8k followers.

What's Callum's type?

Traditionally, Callum has gone for "petite blondes", but he's also set on finding a girl with a personality.

One of his biggest criteria is that he finds a girl who accepts him for who he is and doesn't try to change him.

When it comes to celebs, Callum has a thing for Our Girl and former Corrie actress, Michelle Keegan.

View this post on Instagram

It’s a gin ting

A post shared by Callum Macleod (@callum_macleod) on

What has Callum Macleod said about going on Love Island?

Speaking about his decision to enter Love Island, Callum said: "The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that's what I'm here for."

He also claims to love a pool party - so our bets are on Callum being the first one to jump into the water, fully-clothed.

When is Love Island returning to ITV2?

The latest episode of Love Island kicks off at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019.

If you miss an episode, fret not - you can catch up on your favourite show on ITVHub.

Latest Love Island News

Curtis Pritchard is not only Strictly star AJ's brother - he's appearing on Love Island this year

Who Is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Ballroom And Latin Dancer From Shropshire
Kady has hit out at the presenter.

Kady McDermott Lashes Out At Jameela Jamil Over ‘Plus Size’ Comments About New Love Islanders
Meet Love Island 2019 star and chef, Sherif Lanre

Who Is Sherif Lanre? Love Island 2019 Cast Member, Chef And Semi-Pro Rugby Player From London
Meet Love Island 2019 star and firefighter, Michael Griffiths

Who is Michael Griffiths? Meet Love Island 2019 Hunk And Firefighter From Liverpool
Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt

Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Love Island Contestant From London Who Owns A Catering Company

Hot On Capital

Glastonbury confirm Lewis Capaldi has been added to the 2019 line-up

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll 'Bottle It And End His Career' As He's Added To The Glastonbury 2019 Line-Up
Celebs Go Dating 2019 stars Love Island stars

Celebs Go Dating Announces Line-Up & It Includes Love Island's Jack Fincham & Megan Barton Hanson
Miley Cyrus quizzed the Jonas Brothers on their purity rings

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Quizzes The Jonas Brothers About Their Purity Rings
Meet Love Island 2019 star Anton Danyluk

Who Is Anton Danyluk? Meet The Love Island 2019 Star And Gym Owner From Scotland
Taylor Swift shuts down a sexist question during interview

The One Question Taylor Swift Refuses To Answer As She Claps Back 'Sexist' Interviewer

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles performs at Gucci's afterparty with Stevie Nicks

WATCH: Harry Styles Performed At Gucci's Afterparty As Security Battled Surging Crowds

More Movies & TV News

Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019

Who Is Anna Vakili? Meet The Love Island Cast Member And Pharmacist From London
Air hostess Amy Hart has been confirmed as a Love Island 2019 contestant

Who Is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 Star And Cabin Crew Member From Worthing
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Contestant On Love Island 2019 And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Kit Harington has been checked into rehab

Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab For Stress And Alcohol

Love Island contestant introduces her 'slang' into the show

'Love Island' Fans Cringe As A Contestant Introduces Their 'Catchphrases' On Intro Video