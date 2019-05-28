Who Is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Surfer From Newquay

28 May 2019, 16:52 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 16:55

Meet Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer, Lucie Donlan
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer, Lucie Donlan. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

ITV2 has confirmed surfer Lucie Donlan is in this year's Love Island line-up.

Love Island is about to kick off for another year, taking over our lives for two whole months.

This year's line-up has been revealed, including gorgeous singletons who are looking for love.

But who is Lucie Donlan, and what motivated her decision to go on Love Island? Let's take a look...

Who is Lucie Donlan and how old is she?

Lucie, 21, is a surfer from Newquay, Cornwall, who describes herself as being "into sports as well as being glam." She added: "I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls."

Donlan also claims she cuts off men very quickly and can easily switch off if she's not feeling it.

Is Lucy on Instagram?

Of course she is! In fact, the new Islander claims that's how she meets most men these days.

You can follow the blonde beauty on the 'Gram at @lucierosedonlan.

What's her type?

According to Lucie, she likes the athletic type and is partial to blondes.

Before entering the Love Island villa, Lucie said: "I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out.

"I’d rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport. I want someone who will want to do fun things on the weekend."

She's also expressed an interest in TOWIE's Joey Essex, because of his "funny" personality.

What has Lucie said about being on Love Island 2019?

According to Lucie, there's no such thing as girl code. Yikes!

"If I was really good friends with a girl then I wouldn’t go for their guy but I’m not really a girly girl anyway, unless I really get on with a girl and they would support me in everything I did."

She's also previously dated Charlie Frederick from last year's show - so perhaps he's given her some pointers on how to make it in the villa...

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Season 5 kicks off on Monday, 3 June, 2019.

You can catch all the action from 9pm on ITV2 - or, if you miss an episode, you can hit up ITVHub after the show.

