Who Is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Scientist From Dublin

Yewande Biala is heading into the Love Island 2019 villa.

Who is Yewande Biala? Meet the 2019 Love Island cast member from Dublin.

Yewande Biala is just one of the singletons on the hunt for romance in the Love Island villa this season.

Accompanied by contestants who have already had a brush with fame such as Lucie Donlan, Tommy Fury, and Amy Hart, here’s everything you need to know about Yewande

Yewanda Biala is a scientist from Dublin.

Who is Yewande Biala and how old is she?

Yewande Biala is a 23-year-old scientist from Dublin, who doesn’t believe there’s a science to finding love.

Before entering the villa she said: “I don’t think there is a science to finding love and If there is I’ve been reading the wrong books.”

Her dream man is Anthony Joshua, and Yewande is looking for someone "she can hold a normal conversation with".

What is Yewande Biala’s Instagram handle?

You can follow Yewande on Instagram at @yewande_bialaa.

Yewande Biala is heading into the Love Island 2019 villa.

What has Yewande Biala said about Love Island?

Asked what makes her the perfect Islander, Yewande said: “I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised. Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are socked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island 2019 kicks off on ITV2 on Monday 3 June.

