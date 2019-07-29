Love Island Winning Couple: Amber Gill & Greg O'Shea Are Crowned King & Queen Of 2019 Series

29 July 2019, 22:36

Our Love Island 2019 winners.
Our Love Island 2019 winners. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Amber and Greg have been crowned the winning couple of Love Island 2019.

Love Island is officially over! Which means we have a brand new king and queen.

Amber and Greg were voted winners of the hit dating show, which has taken over our lives over the past 8 weeks.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury finished in second place, Ovie and India finished third and Curtis and Maura finished fourth.

Amber and Greg were left gobsmacked when Caroline Flack announced they had come out on top after a public vote.

Shortly after they were proclaimed as the winners, they were asked whether they wanted to split or steal the £50,000 prize money and they decided to split it.

Here's how the bookies odds were looking before the winners were announced:

Amber and Greg 6/4

Tommy and Molly-Mae 8/11

Ovie and India 6/1

Curtis and Maura 66/1

Love Island bosses announced the show will return for two series next year. One in the winter and one in the summer.

The show released a statement saying that the first season of Love Island in 2020, will be set in a brand new villa in South Africa, and the second will return to Mallorca.

It was also announced that Caroline Flack will return to host both series of the show, while Iain Stirling will continue as the voiceover.

We can't wait!

