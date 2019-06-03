How Old Is Caroline Flack, Who Is The Love Island Host Dating And How Much Does She Get Paid?

3 June 2019, 17:08

Caroline Flack is back to host Love Island season 5
Caroline Flack is back to host Love Island season 5. Picture: ITV2

Caroline Flack is finally back on our screens to host Love Island 2019, but what else do we know about the ITV2 presenter?

Love Island series five kicks off tonight (Monday 3rd June) with a whole new cast of singletons on the hunt for love as presenters Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling document their rollercoaster journeys.

WATCH: Iain Stirling Defends Love Island On Diversity Criticism

Caroline has been hugely successful alongside the famous ITV2 dating series, raking in a six-figure salary for the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island host...

Caroline Flack was engaged to Andrew Brady last year
Caroline Flack was engaged to Andrew Brady last year. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

How old is Caroline Flack?

Caroline is 39 years old, she was born on 9th November 1979.

Who is the Love Island host dating?

It’s thought the ITV2 star is currently single, after an on-off relationship and engagement to ex Andrew Brady last year.

She was most recently linked to rugby star Danny Cipriani following rumours of a “two night tryst”, and she said in an interview with the tabloids she’s dated a lot in the past year but is happy remaining single.

Caroline explained: “I feel at my most calm, in control and happiest when I’m single, so at the minute that’s what I’m doing. I’m not relying on a relationship to complete me, so there’s no co-dependency going on. I’m just better.”

Last year the TV star was engaged to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady, 28, following a whirlwind romance but they split three months later.

For weeks after their break-up it appeared the pair were on and off, but they finally called it quits toward the end of 2018.

How much does she get paid?

According to the Mail on Sunday, Caroline will receive £250,000 for Love Island 2019 – which is said to be a hefty increase from previous years.

She also reportedly received £1 million from River Island for her partnership with the clothing brand.

