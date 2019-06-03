WATCH: Iain Stirling Defends Love Island On Diversity Criticism

The voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, has defended the ITV2 reality show after claims that it's not doing enough to show diversity with its contestants.

Iain Stirling - who's known for narrating ITV2's Love Island - has defended the reality show after it was criticised for a lack of diversity amongst its contestants.

The show has recently undergone a makeover, but many have slammed the show for only including "slim, white, straight" contestants.

Iain Stirling joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

When the comedian, Iain, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, he said "It is something that merits more debate.

"I just feel like Love Island is a fantasy TV show. We're showing a - in my opinion - comedy ideal of what paradise is like," continued Iain Stirling.

"I think other shapes and sizes will fit into that narrative, but I just think it's a case of finding the right people that fit the tone of the show," he said, defending Love Island.

Recently, Love Island has come under fire from many fans, following its supposed lack of support for Islanders following the shows ending. Host, Caroline Flack, has defended the show following arguments that it is to blame for Mike Thalassitis's death.