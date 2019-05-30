Caroline Flack's 'Really Angry' Love Island's Been Blamed For Mike Thalassitis's Death

30 May 2019, 12:55

Caroline Flack has defended 'Love Island' against people blaming it for the death of former contestants and saying there's a 'much bigger issue at play.'

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has defended the dating show from 'finger pointing' that it's responsible for the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis earlier this year and said it makes her angry.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the 39-year-old said: "It’s dangerous and I’m really, really angry. It’s not just that you’re blaming a TV show, you’re blaming people and their jobs."

"In life we all have a duty of care to look out for each other, but I don’t think it’s fair to point fingers of blame."

"This is a much bigger issue than just a reality TV show, and when something this bad happens - and I’m talking about Mike - when something this horrible and sad occurs, it’s so dangerous to point fingers within hours and minutes of it happening."

The show, who recently announced it's 2019 line-up, has reviewed its 'duty of care package' for its fifth series, which takes the advice from leaders in the psychology field and providing contestants with after care including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.

Mike was the second contestant to have ended his own life, as Sophie Gradon, who took part in the 2016 series, tragically died in 2018, which lead many to criticise and even call for the show's cancellation.

Caroline was friends with Mike, and added: "It’s just too sad and too sensitive to talk about. He was always a total gentleman to me and I’m going to be a total lady back."

The new series of Love Island kicks off on Monday 3rd June on ITV2.

