Love Island 2019: 8 Cliché Things That’ll Happen In The First Episode

Love Island 2019 returns on June 3. Picture: ITV

Love Island returns to our TV screens in less than a week, and we’re already prepared for the fresh round of catch phrases and outlandish characters.

Love Island have finally announced the 12 new contestants whose romantic journeys we will follow over the next eight weeks, and the line-up is filled with the typical chiselled hunks, glamorous ladies, and controversial characters.

Love Island Cast 2019: All The Confirmed Contestants Heading Into The Villa

Episode one will kick off on Monday 3 June, and as we carry out some serious Instagram stalking of the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Sherif Lanre, Yewande Biala, and Lucie Donlan, we already know what to expect from the first show.

From the late arrival who will have every couple questioning their strength to the contestant with the biggest claim to fame, here are eight cliché moments that are bound to happen when Love Island returns in a few days.

Caroline Flack will be back to host Love Island on June 3. Picture: ITV

The curve ball contestant

Like the Jess Shears of 2017 and the Adam Collard of 2018, 2019 will likely have what we like to call the curveball contestant entering to throw all of the singletons’ decisions into doubt.

After each of the contestants have coupled up with whoever took their fancy, ITV will add one more cast member just to shake things up.

Jess Shears’ arrival saw Dom Lever ditch Montana Brown for the brunette bombshell and they’re now married with a baby on the way, so who knows what this year’s additional contestant could bring to the table on day one.

‘He’s a bit of me’

There will be a plethora of new phrases introduced this series, but the same old sayings which are used every single season will of course still be bandied about.

“He’s (or she’s) a bit of me” is definitely a sentence we’ll hear within Love Island 2019’s first hour.

Curtis Pritchard will no doubt show off his ballroom dancing skills. Picture: ITV

Curtis Pritchard’s moves

Curtis Pritchard is a ballroom and Latin professional, and we’re hoping he’ll give us a preview of his snazzy moves in episode one. If he’s anything like his brother AJ Pritchard, we know Curtis will be an energetic character and keen to cut some shapes for his fellow Islanders when he tells them what his job his.

Tommy Fury will mention his brother

Much like Marcel Somerville made sure to drop in the fact he was in Blazin’ Squad 100+ times throughout Love Island 2017, we can imagine Tommy Fury will reference his famous boxer brother Tyson Fury within the first hour of the new series.

However, Tommy has said he wants to “be his own man” and step away from his brother’s shadow. When he was asked about his claim to fame Tommy said: “It’s probably my brother, Tyson, but I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

Michael Griffiths is a firefighter. Picture: ITV

Michael Griffiths will brand himself a ‘hero’

We love that Firefighter Michael Griffiths referred to himself as a local hero three times in his pre-villa interview, and we can see the tag catching on. When asked what makes him the perfect Islander, Michael responded: “I’m a hero! I’m a firefighter, who doesn’t want their own firefighter? Their own local hero.”

He also said: “I’d rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I’m a hero so it bumps it up.”

Expect to see Michael referred to as “hero” throughout his entire villa stint.

'What’s your type?'

As the contestants get to know each other on day one in the villa, “what’s your type?” will be a question asked at least 20 times in the first episode.

One cast member will get everyone talking

There’s always one Islander who has the majority of the villa lusting over them and a couple of contestants even rowing over them. Last year it was Megan Barton-Hanson who caught everyone’s eye, and the year before Olivia Attwood was caught between Mike Thalassitis and Chris Hughes.

Lucie Donlan describes herself as "a tomboy". Picture: ITV

Lucie Donlan will tell everyone she’s ‘more of a guy’s girl’

Surfer Lucie Donlan has already described herself as a “tomboy”, saying: “I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl. I’ve got a lot of friends that are into riding bikes. I get on with those girls who are a bit more tomboy-ish. I get on fine with girls, I just don’t like hanging out with girly girls too much.”

She added: “I like hanging out with guys because they’re into the same type of sports… less drama really.”

For some reason we feel that’s not the last we’ll hear about Lucie’s ‘tomboy ways’.

