Molly-Mae's collection hasn't gone down well with fans. Picture: instagram/Pretty Little Thing

Molly-Mae Hague is facing a backlash over her new Pretty Little Thing collection.

Molly-Mae Hague has been called out on social media after the launch of her new Pretty Little Thing collection, which has been branded as ‘fake’.

The Love Island star recently signed a £500,000 brand ambassador deal with the clothing line and promised to release ‘a whole new collection’.

Molly-Mae PLT collection branded 'fake'. Picture: Twitter

However, shoppers have expressed their disappointment on Twitter as the items in the collection appear to be 'recycled' garments which have been on sale on the site for months.

Fans have also claimed the items have now been made more expensive.

One user tweeted: “Did people really expect for Molly-Mae to leave the villa like a month or so ago & design her own clothing line already?

"Of course that collection is just stuff pretty little things had on deck.”

Molly-Mae PLT Collection Branded 'Fake'. Picture: Twitter

Another said: “I'm also pretty sure she didn't design the pieces either, like PLT have just paid her to be the face of their next collection.

“Molly-Mae didn't just jump out the villa and suddenly become a designer, but I could be wrong.”

Another wrote: “Ngl Molly Mae X PLT is a huge disappointment, just looks like every PLT range, it’s clear that she had hardly any design input and these pieces were just ready to go.”

A spokesperson for PLT responded to the claims, saying: “Molly has been fully involved in the design process of this collection and has worked extremely hard with our team of in-house designers in bringing her collection to life.

“She came to us with a mood board of ideas and we sketched some new styles which are in the collection as well as introducing new colours on a very small amount of already existing lines.

“Molly will be relaunching her YouTube channel this week where she will be taking her viewers through the collection process and discussing her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.”

Molly-Mae launched her new collection at a star-studded party in Manchester which was attending by fellow Love Islanders, including; Amber Gill, Anna Vakili, Maura Higgins and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

She has yet to personally respond to the claims.

