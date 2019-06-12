On Air Now
12 June 2019, 17:44
Elma Pazar is the latest Love Island babe to enter the villa.
Elma Pazar has entered the Love Island villa alongside fellow newbie Maura Higgins, and we have no doubt these new bombshells will be turning heads.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Essex babe…
Elma is a 26-year-old eyelash technician from Essex, describing herself as “a big ball of energy who doesn’t take anything too seriously”.
She revealed her perfect guy would be a mix of Jack Fowler and Jack Fincham, who both appeared on the series last year and garnered plenty of female attention while Jack Fincham went on to win the show with now-ex Dani Dyer.
Elma’s Instagram is @elmapazar, where she has begun her time on the series with a whopping 12.1k followers already. The budding reality TV star is clearly a girl’s girl as she frequently shares posts with her large group of friends and glamorous nights out.
Essex girl Elma said she regularly does the eyelashes of some of the cast of The Only Way Is Essex.
