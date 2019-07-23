Ovie Soko Net Worth: Basketball Player And Love Island Star’s Jaw-Dropping Salary Revealed

Ovie Soko has been hugely successful in his basketball career. Picture: ITV2 / GETTY

Ovie Soko may be taking part in the country’s biggest TV show, but he’s one contestant who’s clearly not in it for the money. Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth.

Love Island star Ovie Soko is a star in his own right away from the villa, as his basketball career has earned him thousands of pounds.

On a recent episode of the ITV2 show he was seen complaining a lot of girls he dates are only interested in his money, after a challenge about headlines the contestants featured in hinted India Reynolds is only getting to know him for his financial status.

He told Amber Gill: “As an athlete, people use you a lot,” but the beauty therapist reassured him she thinks India “is a nice girl.”

Nevertheless less, the conversation led fans to question how much the 28 year old is worth.

Ovie Soko’s net worth

Ovie currently plays for Great Britain and reportedly earns between £100k - £200k, according to Reality Titbit, but this is his salary before sponsorship deals are taken into consideration. He also works as a model which no doubt brings in a hefty lump sum each month.

Following his time in Love Island he will be inundated with endorsement deals, especially as his Instagram account has risen to over 900k followers.

Ovie’s basketball career

Ovie has played basketball for countries including France for Boulazac Basket Dordogne, Greece for Trikala Aries, and Italy for New Basket Brindisi.

The reality star also played for CB Murcia in Spain.

While he didn’t make the NBA, he has continued to be successful elsewhere in the basketball industry.

Ovie Soko has become a firm favourite islander. Picture: ITV2

How tall is Ovie Soko?

Ovie is a staggering 6ft 7in tall, something which instantly attracted Anna Vakili to him when he entered Casa Amor.

Before entering the villa he said: “I feel like I’m an eight but an international eight, “Some people call themselves a 10 but you can be a 10 in one place and go to the opposite side of the world and be a four.

“Wherever I go around the world, I think I can be an eight. “My best feature is my personality, I am just a vibe and people like being around my energy.”

Ovie has become a firm favourite islander thanks to his laid-back and care-free nature.

