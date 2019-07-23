Ovie Soko Net Worth: Basketball Player And Love Island Star’s Jaw-Dropping Salary Revealed

23 July 2019, 12:03

Ovie Soko has been hugely successful in his basketball career
Ovie Soko has been hugely successful in his basketball career. Picture: ITV2 / GETTY

Ovie Soko may be taking part in the country’s biggest TV show, but he’s one contestant who’s clearly not in it for the money. Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth.

Love Island star Ovie Soko is a star in his own right away from the villa, as his basketball career has earned him thousands of pounds.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

On a recent episode of the ITV2 show he was seen complaining a lot of girls he dates are only interested in his money, after a challenge about headlines the contestants featured in hinted India Reynolds is only getting to know him for his financial status.

He told Amber Gill: “As an athlete, people use you a lot,” but the beauty therapist reassured him she thinks India “is a nice girl.”

Nevertheless less, the conversation led fans to question how much the 28 year old is worth.

Ovie Soko’s net worth

Ovie currently plays for Great Britain and reportedly earns between £100k - £200k, according to Reality Titbit, but this is his salary before sponsorship deals are taken into consideration. He also works as a model which no doubt brings in a hefty lump sum each month.

Following his time in Love Island he will be inundated with endorsement deals, especially as his Instagram account has risen to over 900k followers.

Ovie’s basketball career

Ovie has played basketball for countries including France for Boulazac Basket Dordogne, Greece for Trikala Aries, and Italy for New Basket Brindisi.

The reality star also played for CB Murcia in Spain.

While he didn’t make the NBA, he has continued to be successful elsewhere in the basketball industry.

Ovie Soko has become a firm favourite islander
Ovie Soko has become a firm favourite islander. Picture: ITV2

How tall is Ovie Soko?

Ovie is a staggering 6ft 7in tall, something which instantly attracted Anna Vakili to him when he entered Casa Amor.

Before entering the villa he said: “I feel like I’m an eight but an international eight, “Some people call themselves a 10 but you can be a 10 in one place and go to the opposite side of the world and be a four.

“Wherever I go around the world, I think I can be an eight. “My best feature is my personality, I am just a vibe and people like being around my energy.”

Ovie has become a firm favourite islander thanks to his laid-back and care-free nature.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Who Is Belle Hassan's Dad Tamer And What Films And TV Shows Has The Game Of Thrones Star Been In?
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill
Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island

Love Island's Chris Taylor Broke Everyone's Hearts Crying About Not Fitting In
Amy Hart discussed a theory about Amber, Anna and Ovie

WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up
Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019

Who Is Anna Vakili? The Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Pharmacist From London

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague, What Is Her Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Greg O'Shea left the villa for Ireland and returned on the same day

Love Island Contestant Greg O'Shea Leaves The Villa For Family Funeral
Chris Hughes questioned whether this year's islanders actually like each other

Chris Hughes Questions If This Year’s Love Island Stars Even Like Each Other After Jordan Hames Reveals He Fancies India Reynolds
One Direction formed nine years ago today

It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed- The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

One Direction

More Movies & TV News

Francesca Allen responds to Caroline Flack

Francesca Allen Addresses Caroline Flack 'Snubbing' Her On Aftersun After Savage Tweet
McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa

Love Island Fans Spotted A McFlurry in The Villa Fridge & Have A Lot Of Questions
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?
Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What Is His Tour About?