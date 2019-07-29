Amber Gill With Straight Hair Stuns Fans As Her BFF Shares Unrecognisable Snap Of Love Island Finalist

29 July 2019, 17:23

Amber Gill's curly locks have become her trademark style
Amber Gill's curly locks have become her trademark style. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

Love Island’s Amber Gill looks worlds away from her usual self in a photo shared by her best friend of her with straight hair.

Love Island finalist Amber Gill’s curly brunette locks have become her trademark look during her time in the villa, so when her best friend posted an old photo on Twitter of the beauty therapist with straight locks, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes.

“For everyone asking, here’s a pic of Amber with straight hair… you’re welcome! I honestly think she’s the double of Sarah Jeffery,” her pal tweeted.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Sarah Jeffrey is a Canadian actress and singer who bares a striking resemblance to the Love Island star.

Fans preferred Amber's curls to her straight hair
Fans preferred Amber's curls to her straight hair. Picture: Amber Gill/Twitter

Amber has so far embraced her natural tresses in the villa, but many fans loved the sleek look.

“Wow you look amazing,” one fan tweeted, as another said: “She’s gorgeous either way!”

However, most of her followers responded saying they prefer her natural curly locks, with one person adding: “Who would want to straighten fabulous hair like that? Don’t touch it. Naturally beautiful.”

“Omg this is a big NO, she looks sooo much better with her natural hair!” Tweeted another adamant fan, as someone else said: “The curly hair suits her personality better.”

Amber and partner Greg O’Shea have reached the final of Love Island 2019, and will stand alongside Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, and Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague to battle it out for the winning title.

The beauty therapist and her beau have become a firm favourite couple amongst Love Island fans, with many predicting they’ll win the show following Amber’s tumultuous time in the villa with former flame Michael Griffiths.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill
Love Island fans can predict the winner based on previous series' finals

How The Love Island 2019 Winner Can Be Predicted Before It’s Announced By Caroline Flack On ITV2
What time is the Love Island finale on and how long is the episode?

What Time Is The Love Island Finale On & How Long Is The Episode?
The final takes place on Monday night.

Love Island 2019 Final: Who Is The Favourite Couple To Win? Bookies Odds Revealed
How much money do the Love Island winners receive?

What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? How Much Money Is The Prize & What Is The Twist?

Hot On Capital

James Charles posts receipts of some of the biggest names in showbiz

James Charles Just Posted His Instagram DM's With Shawn Mendes & We're Shook

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande hints she and Taylor Swift may have collaborated

Ariana Grande Drops Major Clue That She & Taylor Swift Have A Song On The Way

Ariana Grande

Anna goes in on Jordan during Aftersun meet up

WATCH: Anna & Jordan Have ANOTHER Huge Row During First Meeting Since Love Island
The Love Island final is Monday 29th July

Love Island Final 2019: When Season Five Will Be Coming To An End
What are all the previous Love Island winners up to now?

Who Won Love Island 2018, All The Couples Who Bagged The Prize Money & Where Are They Now?
Anton's mum has released a song called 'Razor Rap'

WATCH: Love Island's Anton's Mum Has Released A Rap About Shaving His Bum

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Joe Garratt dated Vick Hope whilst milking a goat

WATCH: Love Island’s Joe Garratt Takes Vick Hope On A Date In Casa Capital
Dani Dyer returned to Love Island to give back her crown

WATCH: Dani Dyer Breaks Into The Love Island Villa To Return Her Crown To 2019's Winner
Dani Dyer took over a plane's tannoy for a special announcement

WATCH: Reigning Queen Of Love Island Dani Dyer Takes Over Mallorca Flight’s Tanoy En Route To Casa Capital
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?
Get a tour of Love Island's Casa Amor

WATCH: Roman Kemp Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of The Casa Amor Villa