Amber Gill With Straight Hair Stuns Fans As Her BFF Shares Unrecognisable Snap Of Love Island Finalist

Amber Gill's curly locks have become her trademark style. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

Love Island’s Amber Gill looks worlds away from her usual self in a photo shared by her best friend of her with straight hair.

Love Island finalist Amber Gill’s curly brunette locks have become her trademark look during her time in the villa, so when her best friend posted an old photo on Twitter of the beauty therapist with straight locks, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes.

“For everyone asking, here’s a pic of Amber with straight hair… you’re welcome! I honestly think she’s the double of Sarah Jeffery,” her pal tweeted.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Sarah Jeffrey is a Canadian actress and singer who bares a striking resemblance to the Love Island star.

Fans preferred Amber's curls to her straight hair. Picture: Amber Gill/Twitter

Amber has so far embraced her natural tresses in the villa, but many fans loved the sleek look.

“Wow you look amazing,” one fan tweeted, as another said: “She’s gorgeous either way!”

However, most of her followers responded saying they prefer her natural curly locks, with one person adding: “Who would want to straighten fabulous hair like that? Don’t touch it. Naturally beautiful.”

“Omg this is a big NO, she looks sooo much better with her natural hair!” Tweeted another adamant fan, as someone else said: “The curly hair suits her personality better.”

Amber and partner Greg O’Shea have reached the final of Love Island 2019, and will stand alongside Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, and Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague to battle it out for the winning title.

The beauty therapist and her beau have become a firm favourite couple amongst Love Island fans, with many predicting they’ll win the show following Amber’s tumultuous time in the villa with former flame Michael Griffiths.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After