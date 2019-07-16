Who Is India Reynolds? Meet The New Love Island Star And Instagram Model

India Reynolds has her eye on Ovie Soko in the villa. Picture: ITV2

India Reynolds is just one of the latest Love Island bombshells.

Love Island viewers will see the arrival of a few new contestants, with Greg O’Shea, Harley Brash and India Reynolds entering the villa on 16th July.

Some fans might already recognise India from Instagram, as the model had a whopping 283k followers on the picture-sharing site on day one of entering the villa.

But what else do we know about the bombshell?

India Reynolds' age

India is 28 years old.

Instagram profile

The brunette beauty’s Instagram handle is @lovefromreyn, where she regularly shares pictures of her outfits, sun-soaked holidays, and modelling shots.

What does India do?

India is a model and social media influencer from Reading. She also runs two Instagram accounts, one of which is full of vegan recipe ideas.

She regularly teams up with fashion brands to promote their clothes on Instagram and has previously worked as a page 3 girl.

India Reynolds already has a large following on Instagram. Picture: India Reynolds/Instagram

What has India said about going into Love Island?

Before heading into the villa, the model said: “I want to have a good time and I don’t like falling out with people so hopefully I can be friends with the girls and gorgeous Ovie will still be single for me.”

She also revealed her turn-off is when guys are cocky, saying: “I don’t like when boys are cocky. You need to have a bit about you but I don’t like it when guys are rude and arrogant with it.”

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm.

