New Love Island Girl Harley Brash’s Instagram Profile, Age And How She Knows Adam Collard

Harley Brash already has some connections to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

New girl Harley Brash has entered the Love Island villa.

If Love Island 2019 couldn’t get any more eventful, producers have thrown in new contestants Harley Brash, India Reynolds, and Greg O’Shea less than two weeks before the final.

Harley already has links to former islanders Charlie Frederick, Zara McDermott, Ellie Brown and Adam Collard, and she knows Amber Gill from the Newcastle clubbing scene.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new islander…

Harley Brash age

Blonde bombshell Harley is 20 years old, putting her towards the younger end of the scale compared to her fellow contestants.

Instagram profile

You can follow Harley on Instagram @harley_brash, where she had 34.9k followers on her first day in the villa.

What does Harley do?

The 20 year old is an estate agent from Newcastle.

What has Harley said about Love Island?

Harley has her eye on Ovie Soko in the villa, describing him as her “perfect man”.

She’d also like to get to know Anton Danyluk – who recently had a huge row with partner Belle Hassan before they swiftly patched things up.

She said: “I’m looking to find love. I’m a girls’ girl but I wouldn’t be afraid to step on some toes if I have to. I’m such a positive person I hate negative energy.”

The estate agent added: “I’ll get on with Maura and Molly-Mae. Maura’s banter is right up my street, she is funny and anyone who says they don’t speak to their girlfriends like Maura speaks is a liar.”

Which former islanders does Harley know?

Charlie Frederick is just one former islander with a link to Harley. Picture: Charlie Frederick/Instagram

Harley has connections to a lot of previous Love Island contestants, so she’ll no doubt have received plenty of advice about her time on the island.

One of these connections is Charlie Frederick, who dated both Lucie Donlan and Arabella Chi before they entered this year’s villa.

Harley said: “Ellie Brown is my best friend, she is amazing, we are like sisters. My mam and her mam were best friends so we’ve known each other since we were little. We’ve always stuck together. I know Zara McDermott through Ellie too.

“I also know Adam Collard well, he’s such a lovely boy. We went for dinner and were pictured and it was suggested we were dating but we’re just friends.

“I know of Amber – who is in the Villa – I see her on a night out but I don’t know her too well so it’ll be good to see her in the Villa.”

