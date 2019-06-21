Charlie Frederick Shares Texts Proving He Was In A Relationship With Arabella Chi Days Before Love Island

21 June 2019, 07:57 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 10:07

Charlie Frederick called out Love Island for casting his exes
Charlie Frederick called out Love Island for casting his exes. Picture: ITV2

After his exes, Lucie Donlan and Arabella Chi entered the villa, Charlie Frederick called out Love Island and shared messages stating he was seeing Arabella just weeks before the show.

It was suspected that Charlie Frederick had been dating new Love Island contestant, Arabella Chi, after he called her "sly as f***" on her Instagram.

Charlie later confirmed that he was in fact dating her two weeks before she entered the ITV2 show, slamming his ex on his Instagram Story.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

"Right so this is all an absolute madness for me. Finding out that a person I'm seeing/have a lot of feelings for. On a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had," said Charlie to his 317k Instagram followers.

He continued, "I feel like I have to air these screen shots because I feel like I've been completely mugged off. I'm truly upset that Arabella has lied to me about what she was doing and claiming she had a campaign but instead actioning going into Love Island [sic]".

Charlie Frederick called out Arabella Chi on Instagram
Charlie Frederick called out Arabella Chi on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

> Love Island Star Chris Hughes Slams Women’s Aid's Comments About Joe Garratt: ‘You’re Happy To Contribute To Online Hate’

Charlie later shared several text exchanges he had with the model, who entered the Love Island villa on Thursday, 21 June.

The exchange started with Arabella saying she could "do with" Charlie joining her in bed, before sending him a video of her.

Arabella Chi was texting Charlie Frederick weeks before Love Island
Arabella Chi was texting Charlie Frederick weeks before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

She also sent messages saying "I'll actually do anything for you," and "Need you and want you here so much :(" as well as frequently calling him "babe".

Later on, the texts show Charlie's concerns as he believed he was being ignored by Arabella, as she replied "I've just got a big job that I'm just trying to sort out".

Arabella Chi said she had a "big job" before Love Island
Arabella Chi said she had a "big job" before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Charlie went on to share texts between the two, where they bickered, but time stamped one of them, where Arabella says "I wanna see you baby" just nine days before she entered the Love Island villa.

Arabella Chi was still calling Charlie "babe" days before Love Island
Arabella Chi was still calling Charlie "babe" days before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

> Joe Garratt Breaks Silence After Love Island Dumping & Thanks His Bodyguard For Protecting Him

Another one of Charlie's exes, Lucie Donlan, entered the villa on the first day of the current series. She was coupled up with Joe, until he was voted out by the general public.

Meanwhile others believed Curtis Pritchard had had a fling with Arabella, after his shocked expression as she entered the villa.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Tommy & Molly-Mae's bedroom action left viewers squirming

Molly-Mae & Tommy Fury's Love Island 'Sex Scene' Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Maura Higgins has entered the Love Island villa

Arabella Chi Enters Love Island – Meet The New Girl Who’s Dated Charlie Frederick
Maura Higgins is risking missing her sister's wedding day for Love Island

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Is Preparing To Miss Her Sister’s Wedding To Stay In The Villa
Joe Garratt speaks out after Love Island

Joe Garratt Breaks Silence After Love Island Dumping & Thanks His Bodyguard For Protecting Him
Chris Hughes has defended Joe Garratt

Love Island Star Chris Hughes Slams Women’s Aid's Comments About Joe Garratt: ‘You’re Happy To Contribute To Online Hate’

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship As They Release 'Senorita': Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande said the European leg of her tour will be a big 'step'

Ariana Grande Shares Nerves For European Leg Of Tour: ‘Keeping Me Closer To Home Is What’s Best For My Mental Health’

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello star in the 'Seńorita' music video

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Señorita': Hilarious Memes & Reactions To The Music Video

Shawn Mendes

Kylie Jenner 'is minding her own business' as the Kardashian/Jordyn Woods drama is set to air

Kylie Jenner 'Throws Shade' At Jordyn Woods Ahead Of Tristan Thompson Cheating Episode On KUWTK
Olly Murs shared photos of him knee surgery

Olly Murs Is Recovering In Hospital After "Serious Knee Surgery"

Olly Murs

Chloe Ferry's back filming for Geordie Shore despite saying she wasn't

Chloe Ferry's Return To Geordie Shore Sees Fans Brand Her A 'Liar'

More Movies & TV News

Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes
Fans want to cast Jimin as Eric in The Little Mermaid remake

Fans Are Petitioning To Cast BTS' Jimin As Prince Eric In Live-Action The Little Mermaid Remake
Charlie Frederick once dated new Love Islander, Arabella Chi

Charlie Frederick Slams Ex And New Love Islander, Arabella Chi, As "Sly As F***"
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Contestant On Love Island And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt

Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Dumped Love Island Contestant Who Owns A Catering Company In London