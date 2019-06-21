Charlie Frederick Shares Texts Proving He Was In A Relationship With Arabella Chi Days Before Love Island

Charlie Frederick called out Love Island for casting his exes. Picture: ITV2

After his exes, Lucie Donlan and Arabella Chi entered the villa, Charlie Frederick called out Love Island and shared messages stating he was seeing Arabella just weeks before the show.

It was suspected that Charlie Frederick had been dating new Love Island contestant, Arabella Chi, after he called her "sly as f***" on her Instagram.

Charlie later confirmed that he was in fact dating her two weeks before she entered the ITV2 show, slamming his ex on his Instagram Story.

"Right so this is all an absolute madness for me. Finding out that a person I'm seeing/have a lot of feelings for. On a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had," said Charlie to his 317k Instagram followers.

He continued, "I feel like I have to air these screen shots because I feel like I've been completely mugged off. I'm truly upset that Arabella has lied to me about what she was doing and claiming she had a campaign but instead actioning going into Love Island [sic]".

Charlie Frederick called out Arabella Chi on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Charlie later shared several text exchanges he had with the model, who entered the Love Island villa on Thursday, 21 June.

The exchange started with Arabella saying she could "do with" Charlie joining her in bed, before sending him a video of her.

Arabella Chi was texting Charlie Frederick weeks before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

She also sent messages saying "I'll actually do anything for you," and "Need you and want you here so much :(" as well as frequently calling him "babe".

Later on, the texts show Charlie's concerns as he believed he was being ignored by Arabella, as she replied "I've just got a big job that I'm just trying to sort out".

Arabella Chi said she had a "big job" before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Charlie went on to share texts between the two, where they bickered, but time stamped one of them, where Arabella says "I wanna see you baby" just nine days before she entered the Love Island villa.

Arabella Chi was still calling Charlie "babe" days before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Another one of Charlie's exes, Lucie Donlan, entered the villa on the first day of the current series. She was coupled up with Joe, until he was voted out by the general public.

Meanwhile others believed Curtis Pritchard had had a fling with Arabella, after his shocked expression as she entered the villa.

