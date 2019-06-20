Charlie Frederick Slams Ex And New Love Islander, Arabella Chi, As "Sly As F***"

20 June 2019, 06:46

Charlie Frederick once dated new Love Islander, Arabella Chi
Charlie Frederick once dated new Love Islander, Arabella Chi. Picture: ITV2

Love Islander, Charlie Frederick, has commented on the arrival of Arabella Chi, calling his ex "sly as f***".

On Wednesday, 18 June, Love Island announced it's latest addition to the line-up, model Arabella Chi, who many are speculating could couple up with Anton.

However, it looks like she's already been coupled up with a former Islander - Charlie Frederick - who also dated surfer, Lucie Donlan.

> Love Island Viewers Think Curtis Pritchard 'Doesn't Like' Amy Hart After He Wipes His Mouth After Kiss

Arabella announced to her 50.8k Instagram followers that she was joining the ITV2 reality show, saying "The Secret Is Out , My Girl Has Been Tanning It Up In Majorca The Past Week

"I’m So Excited For Her To Get Into The Villa [sic]," continued the caption.

While the likes of Montana Brown responded with "WOOP WOOP WOOP!!!!!", Charlie Frederick, her ex, simply wrote "SECRETS OUT YEAH! Fucking sly as f***".

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Other commenters are speculating as to whether or not she had a previously relationship with Curtis Pritchard, as he seemed so shocked by her arrival.

"CURTIS IS THIS UR EX?!," wrote one follower, while another said "Wonder why Curtis was so shocked".

