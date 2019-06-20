Charlie Frederick Slams Ex And New Love Islander, Arabella Chi, As "Sly As F***"

Charlie Frederick once dated new Love Islander, Arabella Chi. Picture: ITV2

Love Islander, Charlie Frederick, has commented on the arrival of Arabella Chi, calling his ex "sly as f***".

On Wednesday, 18 June, Love Island announced it's latest addition to the line-up, model Arabella Chi, who many are speculating could couple up with Anton.

However, it looks like she's already been coupled up with a former Islander - Charlie Frederick - who also dated surfer, Lucie Donlan.

Arabella announced to her 50.8k Instagram followers that she was joining the ITV2 reality show, saying "The Secret Is Out , My Girl Has Been Tanning It Up In Majorca The Past Week

"I’m So Excited For Her To Get Into The Villa [sic]," continued the caption.

While the likes of Montana Brown responded with "WOOP WOOP WOOP!!!!!", Charlie Frederick, her ex, simply wrote "SECRETS OUT YEAH! Fucking sly as f***".

Other commenters are speculating as to whether or not she had a previously relationship with Curtis Pritchard, as he seemed so shocked by her arrival.

"CURTIS IS THIS UR EX?!," wrote one follower, while another said "Wonder why Curtis was so shocked".

