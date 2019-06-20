Arabella Chi Enters Love Island – Meet The New Girl Who’s Dated Charlie Frederick

20 June 2019, 13:48 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 14:04

Maura Higgins has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Arabella Chi has joined the Love Island cast in the villa, but what else do we know about the model?

Arabella Chi and fellow Love Island star Lucie Donlan may find their first encounter to be an awkward one as the girls have both dated 2018 Islander Charlie Frederick.

Before entering the show the model said she has her eye on Michael Griffiths and Danny Williams, who are coupled up with Amber Gill and Yewande Biala, respectively, so she’ll no doubt shake things up in the villa.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island 2019 contestant, from her age to her Instagram handle, and why she has a movie star connection.

Arabella Chi has starred in movies with Jason Momoa
Arabella Chi has starred in movies with Jason Momoa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Arabella Chi and how old is she?

Arabella is a 28-year-old model from London with connections to 2017 contestant Montana Brown and last year’s Charlie Frederick, whom – like her fellow Islander Lucie – she has previously dated.

The blonde bombshell said her claim to fame is appearing on a billboard for G Star on Oxford Street and describes herself as “confident and positive”, explaining: “Not shutting up could be seen as a negative to some people. I’m very competitive. I’m always rushing to things, I leave everything last minute.”

She reckons her best features are her eyes and her bum and rates herself as an eight out of 10.

Arabella also has an impressive link to movie stardom, after starring in a film with Jason Momoa. She said: “I did a film with him. Justice League and Wonder Woman. We had to train with him. I was an Amazonian. I remember this guy bear crawling towards me and I was like ‘oh my god, he is so hot’.”

Arabella Chi’s Instagram

You can follow Arabella on Instagram at @arabellachi, where she had 59.5k followers on her first day in the villa – a number we expect to rapidly soar.

Arabella Chi will certainly turn some heads in the villa
Arabella Chi will certainly turn some heads in the villa. Picture: Arabella Chi/Instagram

Why did Arabella Chi enter Love Island?

The model entered Love Island because she “knows what she wants” having been through previous relationships.

She explained: “I really want to find someone in there. After my last relationship, I’m so ready in my mind to find somebody. I’m 28 so I know what I want after previous relationships. I’ve learnt different things about what I want.”

Arabella is now on the lookout for someone who “looks after themselves, but not too much”, ruling out Anton because he’s “too right”.

She continued: “Personality wise I have a lot of love to give and I like it if someone returns that and makes me feel special. I like a charmer and someone that makes me laugh. That’s the most important thing in a relationship.”

When is Love Island on ITV2?

The fifth season of Love Island airs weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2. If you miss an episode, you can catch up after the show on ITVHub.

> For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player and the Love Island App. 

