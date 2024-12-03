Who is Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend? Meet Billy Henty

Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend Billy Henty. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Arabella Chi has announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Billy Henty, so let's get to know him from his age and job to how they met.

We have a new Love Island couple! (kind of)

Model Arabella Chi, who appeared on Love Island in 2019 and again in 2024 for the first-ever All Stars edition, has announced that she and her boyfriend Billy Henty are expecting their first child.

When Arabella was going on Love Island All Stars, she said she felt like it was her last shot at love - but that's all changed for the model who is now a mum-to-be. Arabella joins other stars from the Love Island who have welcomed babies like, Jess Shears and Dom Lever, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, and Tyla Carr.

However, the father of Arabella's baby isn't from reality TV fame, so who is he? Here's what we know about Billy Henty from his age and job to how he met Arabella...

Arabella and Billy made their red carpet debut in October. Picture: Getty

Who is Arabella Chi's boyfriend?

Billy Henty is currently dating Arabella. Billy is a business man. He is the co-founder of a company specialising in biohacking and regenerative medicine, with clinics in London, Canada and Greece called Geneviv Clinic. Basically, he knows all the ways to make your face look snatched.

When did Arabella and Billy Henty start dating?

Billy and Arabella's relationship went public in September 2024, just two months before the news of their pregnancy was announced. However, they were spotted on a date in August, the month prior.

Arabella revealed their relationship by sharing pictures of them on holiday in Santorini, Greece on her Instagram, with the caption: "Making memories with you."

Love Island’s Arabella Chi reveals she’s expecting her first child

When they went public, an insider told the tabloids: "Arabella has made no secret of wanting to find the one and it looks like Billy could be that man.

"He's clever, handsome and has a jet setting lifestyle, which she loves. It was a big step putting him on her socials – she didn’t tag him but she’s happy for people to see her happy and in love."

The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance in October.

How old is Arabella Chi's boyfriend Billy Henty?

Billy's age isn't publicly disclosed but it's understood he's older than Arabella who is 33 at the time of writing.

What is Billy Henty's net worth?

According to ProjectNFM, Billy has a mega net worth of approximately $5 million, which is just under £4 million.

