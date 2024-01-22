Love Island All Stars Arabella Chi: Age, Ex-Boyfriends & What Series She Is From

Arabella Chi is back in Love Island for All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Arabella Chi is the latest arrival in the Love Island All Stars villa - here is everything you need to know about the bombshell.

Love Island All Stars just got hotter as model Arabella Chi entered the villa to shake things up. Her past with fellow Islander Toby Aromolaran is set to stir up trouble with Georgia Steel who is currently getting close to him.

This isn't the first time Arabella has found herself in a island love triangle, as she entered her OG season in 2019 sharing an ex with Lucie Donlan who was in the villa with her.

The 32-year-old model is taking on the South African All Stars villa alongside the likes of ex islanders Georgia Harrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison.

So, what brings Arabella back for round two and what is her famous link to the actor Jason Mamoa? Here is everything we know about the islander...

Arabella Chi joins Love Island All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Arabella Chi?

Born on 19th March 1991, Arabella is a 32-year-old model who first appeared on Love Island season 5 in 2019. She is now back on ITV for Love Island All Stars in 2024.

As well as modelling, Arabella has been in Hollywood movies. She played as an Amazonian in Justice League and Wonder Woman which star Jason Mamoa.

Speaking about her experience she said: “I did a film with him. Justice League and Wonder Woman. We had to train with him. I was an Amazonian. I remember this guy bear crawling towards me and I was like, ‘oh my god, he is so hot’.”

Where is Arabella Chi from?

She is from London but has spent time living in both Dubai and Ibiza.

While residing in Ibiza Arabella was often spotted out on movie star Leonardio DiCapio's yacht with his close friend Richie Akiva.

Arabella has revealed she loves the Spanish island so much because her father grew up there. "My dad’s side of the family moved there in 1968 so it has been a massive family pull - we always had a place there so I was an Ibiza hippy child.

"My dad moved to England and met my mum but my parents still own a place in Marina Botafoch, so I split my time between here and there," she told the press.

Arabella Chi has a star-studded exes list. Picture: Getty

How tall is Arabella Chi?

The runway model is 1.79 m which is about 5 foot 8 inches.

What season of Love Island was Arabella Chi first on?

She was first on Love Island season 5 back in 2019 alongside islanders like Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. That year Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won.

Arabella appeared on the reality show as a bombshell, but only lasted a week in the villa before being dumped from the island. She has now entered Love Island All Stars as a bombshell.

Who are Arabella Chi's ex boyfriends?

Most recently Arabella was romantically linked to Portuguese footballer Rúben Dias but they reportedly broke up shortly after a New Year's getaway, leaving the model free to find romance on Love Island.

Prior to Rúben Arabella dated Leonardio DiCapio's 'close pal' Richie Akiva who is a New York businessman. She was spotted hanging out on none other than Leo's yacht with Richie in Ibiza last year but the pair split after a brief romance.

The model was also linked to French rugby player Yoann Huget in June 2023. They put on a cosy display at French Opens confirming their relationship, however it seems to have been a short-lived fling.

She was rumoured to have dated DJ Tom Zanetti in 2021 but she shut down these claims at the time, saying: "We did a shoot together, but we're just good friends! People have assumed more than it is."

Arabella told Georgia Steel about her past with Toby. Picture: Instagram @arabellachi

After her season of Love Island in 2019 Arabella began dating season 4 islander Wes Nelson and they even moved in together. However, after nine months of dating in 2020 and Wes moved out of their shared apartment. Their six year age gao was cited as one of the reasons they started to grow apart.

Before heading into Love Island the first time round it was revealed that she dated another 2018 contestant, Charlie Frederick. Lucie who was in the villa already had also dated Charlie but there didn't seem to be any tension between the girls that year.

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi split in 2020. Picture: Getty

Now, on Love Island All Stars, Arabella has revealed that she explored a past connection with fellow islander Toby Aromolaran and has had sexual relationships with him. They don't seem to have ever made it official but they might reignite their spark while on the show together.

What has Arabella said before going into Love Island All Stars?

Speaking to the tabloids, Arabella has said: “I might have recently come out of a relationship but I’m ready to meet the man of my dreams."

Referencing her recent split from Manchester City footballer Rúben, who she says she was "blindsided" by, she went on: “What I’ve learnt from dating last year is that you think you know someone but you don’t really know them at all."

