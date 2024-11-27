Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have come clean about their engagement post.

On Tuesday (26th November), Love Island fans were wowed by the supposed news that Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble had got engaged. However, with only Zachariah posting about it and Molly not addressing the news there were definitely some unanswered questions.

After Zachariah shared a picture of Molly's hand with a ring on her ring finger and the caption: "that time of year", we promised to give you an update when, and if, they addressed the news. And there has been an update.

On his Instagram story Zachariah revealed the entire thing had been a hoax, he said: "So I recently lost a game of odds [on]." Molly added: "I think my pandora ring joke escalated a little too far."

On the reaction to the post, he started, "I love all the responses but um...", with Molly adding: "But, unfortunately he hasn't got down on one knee."

Zachariah quipped that he has "bad knees" and isn't going to be getting down on one knee "anytime soon". He wrote over the video: "don't believe the internet, it's easy to send out lies. #aliensRreal".

They shared the videos from their hotel room in Las Vegas where they're currently on holiday.

The news of the engagement was so believable as Molly and Zachariah have recently made other huge steps in their relationship like moving in together and getting a puppy.

Molly and Zachariah came fourth on Love Island in the summer of 2023 but called things off in March 2024 before rekindling their romance just a month later. Since they got back together they have gone from strength to strength.

