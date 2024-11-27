Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post

27 November 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 11:44

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post
Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have come clean about their engagement post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday (26th November), Love Island fans were wowed by the supposed news that Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble had got engaged. However, with only Zachariah posting about it and Molly not addressing the news there were definitely some unanswered questions.

After Zachariah shared a picture of Molly's hand with a ring on her ring finger and the caption: "that time of year", we promised to give you an update when, and if, they addressed the news. And there has been an update.

On his Instagram story Zachariah revealed the entire thing had been a hoax, he said: "So I recently lost a game of odds [on]." Molly added: "I think my pandora ring joke escalated a little too far."

Molly said: "I think my pandora ring joke escalated a little too far."
Molly said: "I think my pandora ring joke escalated a little too far.". Picture: Instagram

On the reaction to the post, he started, "I love all the responses but um...", with Molly adding: "But, unfortunately he hasn't got down on one knee."

Zachariah quipped that he has "bad knees" and isn't going to be getting down on one knee "anytime soon". He wrote over the video: "don't believe the internet, it's easy to send out lies. #aliensRreal".

They shared the videos from their hotel room in Las Vegas where they're currently on holiday.

Molly and Zach are currently in Las Vegas
Molly and Zach are currently in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram

The news of the engagement was so believable as Molly and Zachariah have recently made other huge steps in their relationship like moving in together and getting a puppy.

Molly and Zachariah came fourth on Love Island in the summer of 2023 but called things off in March 2024 before rekindling their romance just a month later. Since they got back together they have gone from strength to strength.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Legal experts concerned 'Wagatha Christie' saga might reopen

I’m A Celeb’s Coleen Rooney reportedly "runs risk" of return to court with Rebekah Vardy

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

TV & Film

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour book complete with over 500 photos and personal messages

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour Book with never-before-seen photos

Love Island's Zachariah Noble might have just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged

Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble appear to confirm engagement

Love Island

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits