Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble appear to confirm engagement

26 November 2024, 15:11 | Updated: 26 November 2024, 15:29

Love Island's Zachariah Noble might have just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged
Love Island's Zachariah Noble might have just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like Love Island's Zachariah Noble just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Could this be another Love Island success story? We've all heard of the Love Island curse but now Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh look like they've found the cure.

Zachariah shared a picture of a hand, which we assume is Molly's, on his Instagram story and the ring finger is clearly adorned with an engagement ring. Over the picture he wrote, "That time of year," which is giving major cuffing season vibes.

He then shared a snap from a seat on a plane saying he was flying from London to KPX (Russia). Molly's Instagram currently has no posts reflecting what Zach has shared. However the hand pictured had long acrylic nails just like Molly has.

Over the picture he wrote: "That time of year."
Over the picture he wrote: "That time of year.". Picture: Instagram

This comes after the pair shocked fans by moving in together despite their rollercoaster romance earlier this year.

In August they shared a picture of them in a brand new home with lots of boxes, captioned, "Well this happened... #incompatible" with emojis of a house and a box.

Molly and Zachariah came fourth on Love Island in the summer of 2023 but called things off in March 2024 before rekindling their romance just a month later.

Molly and Zach recently got a dog
Molly and Zach recently got a dog. Picture: Instagram

Less than a month ago the couple also announced they had an "eight week old son", which was not a baby but a doberman puppy.

So, they had already checked off house and puppy, why not an engagement too! When, and if, the couple address the news we'll let you know.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Maura Higgins revealed her ex-boyfriend led her to join Love Island

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals heartbreak fuelled her Love Island journey

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Ekin-Su and Georges have been dating for months in secret

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and MAFS UK’s Georges dating? The rumours explained

Hot On Capital

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Legal experts concerned 'Wagatha Christie' saga might reopen

I’m A Celeb’s Coleen Rooney reportedly "runs risk" of return to court with Rebekah Vardy

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour book complete with over 500 photos and personal messages

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour Book with never-before-seen photos

Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral

What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained
What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

Olivia Attwood has made comments some believe are a dig at Maura.

I'm A Celeb star appears to shade Maura Higgins fuelling feud rumours

Danny Jones is part of I'm A Celeb 2024

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones’ wife exposes his Bushtucker trial secret

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

Rosé 'Number One Girl' lyrics meaning explained

Rosé explains "vulnerable" meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics

Tulisa is part of the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Why is Tulisa exempt from some I’m A Celeb trials? Her medical condition explained

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo reveals surprising reason she wore prosthetics as Elphaba

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo reveals surprising reason she wore prosthetics as Elphaba

Wicked director Jon M. Chu explains why iconic Glinda line was removed from film

Wicked director explains why they cut iconic Glinda line from the film

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?

Jane Moore joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is I'm A Celeb's Jane Moore? Age, husband, children and more

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

More Movies & TV News

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret signal for girlfriend Ella Rutherford

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she'll be included in Part 2

Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset