Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble appear to confirm engagement

Love Island's Zachariah Noble might have just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like Love Island's Zachariah Noble just revealed he and Molly Marsh are engaged.

Could this be another Love Island success story? We've all heard of the Love Island curse but now Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh look like they've found the cure.

Zachariah shared a picture of a hand, which we assume is Molly's, on his Instagram story and the ring finger is clearly adorned with an engagement ring. Over the picture he wrote, "That time of year," which is giving major cuffing season vibes.

He then shared a snap from a seat on a plane saying he was flying from London to KPX (Russia). Molly's Instagram currently has no posts reflecting what Zach has shared. However the hand pictured had long acrylic nails just like Molly has.

Over the picture he wrote: "That time of year.". Picture: Instagram

This comes after the pair shocked fans by moving in together despite their rollercoaster romance earlier this year.

In August they shared a picture of them in a brand new home with lots of boxes, captioned, "Well this happened... #incompatible" with emojis of a house and a box.

Molly and Zachariah came fourth on Love Island in the summer of 2023 but called things off in March 2024 before rekindling their romance just a month later.

Molly and Zach recently got a dog. Picture: Instagram

Less than a month ago the couple also announced they had an "eight week old son", which was not a baby but a doberman puppy.

So, they had already checked off house and puppy, why not an engagement too! When, and if, the couple address the news we'll let you know.

