Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

The Love Island curse seems to be a real thing, with many couples splitting just days after the final.

All eyes are on the Love Island season 11 couples after Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were crowned the winners in the final and now all the contestants are readjusting to life back home, with a new boyfriend or girlfriend by their side.

However, not all the couples will make it beyond the first month, with the first couple to break up just one day after the final – Hugo Godfrey and Jess White – who fell victim to the Love Island curse as soon as the show wrapped.

Some of the other dumped couples like Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh, who quit the show to be with Wil when he was dumped, and Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint have been giving their relationship a go on the outside world.

But what is the Love Island curse and who has fallen victim to it before?

Love Island's Jess and Hugo split after watching the final together. Picture: Jess White/Instagram

The Love Island curse sees couples breakup within weeks of leaving the villa, despite appearing strong on the show. It’s no secret the pressures of the outside world, the sudden fame and, often, the long distance between partners takes a toll on some relationships.

From season 11, Hugo and Jess broke up one day after watching the Love Island final together in Majorca, although they didn’t actually confirm their split until a day after Hugo was pictured kissing another Islander, Charlotte Sumner.

Hugo shared a statement on Instagram Stories confirming he and Jess broke up after the final, after being inundated with comments from fans thinking they were still together when he kissed Charlotte.

Other couples who have fallen victim to the curse include Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who coupled up toward the very end of their series in 2019 after Amber won the hearts of the nation, but they broke up just five weeks later.

Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill won Love Island in 2019. Picture: Getty

At the time it was reported rugby player Greg ended things by text, something he denied, but Amber later admitted it was ‘a bit unrealistic’ that they’d last forever given she had two people to pick from in the villa.

Kady McDermott and Ouzy Sea also split shortly after leaving Love Island, in 2023, with Ouzy revealing at a later date that his own actions ended their romance, amid claims he was involved with a social media influencer named Alicia. He claimed nothing happened but ‘understood’ why Kady was upset.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk met on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Mitch Taylor and Ella Barnes from 2023’s summer series also split just weeks after leaving the villa, claiming they didn’t ‘click’ on the outside world.

Other couples to fall victim to the curse include Leah Taylor and Montell McKenzie from 2023, Callum Jones and Jess Gale from All Stars 2024 and Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samunda, who were on the show last summer.

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel split a few weeks after Love Island 2018. Picture: Getty

Let’s also not forget how fast Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk ended things once All Stars ended, despite her meeting his mum just a few weeks after they returned home.

And back in 2016 Georgia Steel and Sam Bird struck up a romance in the villa, but Sam claimed he found x-rated messages she'd sent to her ex once they were back in the UK.

