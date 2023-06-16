Meet Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner: Age, Job & Instagram

16 June 2023, 15:21

Get to know Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner
Get to know Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner. Picture: ITV2
Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner has headed into the villa on the search for love - here’s her age, job and Instagram as you get to know more about the new bombshell.

Love Island series 10 is fully underway and the drama has been keeping viewers on their toes.

Two new bombshells entered just days ago - Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor - who have already shaken things up amongst the existing couples in the villa.

As fans are keen to know more about Charlotte, here are some key facts about the islander, including her age, job and Instagram…

Molly crashes Zach and Charlotte's workout

Charlotte Sumner is shaking things up in the Love Island villa
Charlotte Sumner is shaking things up in the Love Island villa. Picture: Charlotte Sumner/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner? Age & where she’s from

Charlotte is 30 years old and hails from Bournemouth.

As of yet, she’s the oldest contestant in the villa this series, with the islander revealing she’s ready to settle down and find ‘her husband’.

She’s already been getting to know bombshell Zachariah Noble after choosing to re-couple with him following their villa dinner date.

Charlotte Sumner entered Love Island with Leah Taylor
Charlotte Sumner entered Love Island with Leah Taylor. Picture: ITV2
Charlotte Sumner is a series 10 Love Island contestant
Charlotte Sumner is a series 10 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2

What is Charlotte Sumner’s job?

Charlotte works as a dental nurse. She described herself as ‘genuine’ and a ‘girl’s girl’, adding that her friends would brand her ‘adventurous and spontaneous’.

She also admitted that she applied for Love Island after her loved ones encouraged her to go on the show.

“Friends and family kept telling me to apply for Love Island, so I thought, why not?” said Charlotte, “The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right.”

Love Island's Charlotte is looking for her husband in the villa
Love Island's Charlotte is looking for her husband in the villa. Picture: Charlotte Sumner/Instagram

What is Charlotte Sumner’s Instagram?

Due to the new social media rules put in place earlier this year, the contestants’ profiles will remain dormant whilst they’re in the villa.

But you can follow Charlotte on Instagram on @charlottesumner_x where she currently has almost 8,000 followers and frequently shares stunning holiday snaps!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

