Amber Gill Appears To Confirm Relationship With ‘Girlfriend’ Jen Beattie As They Spend Valentine’s Day Together

15 February 2023, 10:16

Amber Gill and Jen Beattie appear to have confirmed their romance
Amber Gill and Jen Beattie appear to have confirmed their romance. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Amber Gill and Jen Beattie spent a romantic Valentine’s Day together and appeared to confirm their relationship.

Love Island winner Amber Gill has appeared to make her relationship with Jen Beattie public a month after revealing she was dating someone new.

Amber, 25, and Arsenal player Jen, 31, celebrated Valentine’s Day together with a spa day, with the pair tagging each other in a series of Instagram Stories.

The reality star shared a glimpse of their time at the spa as she posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: “National take ur gf to the spa day [sic].”

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

Amber Gill Spotted For The First Time With Rumoured Girlfriend Jen Beattie

Amber Gill and Jen Beattie spent Valentine's Day together
Amber Gill and Jen Beattie spent Valentine's Day together. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram
Jean Beattie and Amber Gill appeared to confirm their relationship
Jean Beattie and Amber Gill appeared to confirm their relationship. Picture: Jen Beattie/Instagram

Jen also shared a snap of her view of Amber sitting across from her during their romantic V-Day dinner.

This comes just a few weeks after the pair were pictured together for the first time as they left Borehamwood Football Club's Meadow Park ground, where Arsenal WFC often play most of their home matches.

Amber had previously told this publication of her romance: “I’m really happy and that’s all you need to know. I’m not ready to tell just yet, you know when you just want to keep things to yourself and then like, it’s real life, then you’ll tell everyone else."

Amber Gill tagged girlfriend Jen Beattie in her Valentine's Day posts
Amber Gill tagged girlfriend Jen Beattie in her Valentine's Day posts. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram
Amber Gill has seemingly confirmed she's dating Jen Beattie
Amber Gill has seemingly confirmed she's dating Jen Beattie. Picture: Alamy

"Just like normal dating," she added, "you’re not going to tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow."

She also previously told fans that she was keeping her love life private until it becomes ‘real life’.

Amber has been rumoured to be dating Jen for a few months after they were first spotted together on a date at Winter Wonderland back in December.

