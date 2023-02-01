Amber Gill Spotted For The First Time With Rumoured Girlfriend Jen Beattie

1 February 2023, 10:22

Amber Gill is rumoured to be dating Jen Beattie
Picture: Alamy
Amber Gill has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Jen Beattie.

Amber Gill has been pictured with her Arsenal player girlfriend Jen Beattie for the first time since confirming their romance.

The former Love Island winner was seen supporting her partner at a football match over the weekend.

Amber, 25, was all smiles as she walked with Jen, 31, as the pair left Borehamwood Football Club's Meadow Park ground, where Arsenal WFC often play most of their home matches.

Amber Gill was spotted for the first time with rumoured girlfriend Jen Beattie
Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Amber beamed after the match, which saw her girlfriend’s team win 9-0 against Leeds United Women.

The Geordie beauty was proud as ever as she snapped a photo from the game to her Instagram Story, writing: “Wholesome Sundays again".

This marks the first time Amber and Jen have been pictured together since the reality star confirmed she was dating someone last month, but remained tight-lipped about who.

Opening up about her love life, Amber told fans at the time that she was keeping her love life private until it becomes ‘real life’.

Amber Gill supported Jen Beattie at her game
Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram
Jen Beattie currently plays for Arsenal WFC
Picture: Alamy

She previously told the aforementioned publication: “I’m really happy and that’s all you need to know. I’m not ready to tell just yet, you know when you just want to keep things to yourself and then like, it’s real life, then you’ll tell everyone else.

"Just like normal dating, you’re not going to tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow."

The influencer’s latest romance comes after she was linked to a string of stars in the past from Teddy Edwardes to Jack Grealish.

