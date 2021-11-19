Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Received Death Threats’ Over Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

By Capital FM

Amber Gill has issued a statement denying that she’s romantically involved with Manchester City player Jack Grealish.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Amber Gill has spoken out following the speculation that she was ‘dating’ England football player Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old social media star was caught in a series of rumours claiming she was involved with the Manchester City player, amid speculation that he had also gone on a ‘string of dates’ with The Inbetweeners actress, Emily Atack.

Jack Grealish’s Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Flooded With Support Amid Amber Gill Dating Rumours

Amber has now issued a statement on social media, adamantly denying the claims that she was the ‘other woman’, as Jack is in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amber told her followers that she had been receiving death threats over the dating rumours and urged people to ‘be kind’.

Amber Gill said she'd received death threats over the Jack Grealish dating rumours. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram

Love Island's Amber Gill denied being involved with Jack Grealish. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram

She wrote: “After the headlines yesterday making it look like I had given an interview saying ‘I’m the other, other woman’ I have received hundreds of abusive messages and DEATH threats.

“I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more and more angry and upset and I’m not going to just ignore it because this behaviour needs to be challenged.”

Amber went on to say that the headlines have ‘invited complete strangers to DM the most vile and intimidating things’.

She continued: “And worse still threaten my life! Why?? Because they believe the complete rubbish written about me yesterday. So, I’m not going to just quietly ignore it.”

Jack Grealish was rumoured to have been involved with Amber Gill and Emily Atack. Picture: Alamy

Jack Grealish is in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram

Putting an end to the rumours, Amber added: “For absolute clarity and in MY words, I’ve never been the ‘other woman’ nor will I ever be.

“And I would also never use the degrading term ‘other woman’ either (like we are collectible, trophies for men!)

“How quickly you forget your OWN mental health campaign?? #bekind.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital