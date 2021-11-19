Jack Grealish’s Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Flooded With Support Amid Amber Gill Dating Rumours

19 November 2021, 11:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have all been saying the same thing to Sasha Attwood after rumours circulated that Jack Grealish was ‘dating’ Amber Gill and Emily Atack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Grealish has been the centre of the rumour mill after reports claimed that he had been ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Amber Gill and The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack.

The England football star has been in an on-off relationship with his childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood for years, and now fans have all taken to the model’s Instagram to send her supportive messages amid the rumours.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Responds To Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

In one of the comments on a recent upload, a fan said: “We are all here for you and we love you.”

Another went on to say: “Hope you’re doing okay.”

Fans have been sending support to Sasha Attwood amid the Jack Grealish dating rumours
Fans have been sending support to Sasha Attwood amid the Jack Grealish dating rumours. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram
Jack Grealish has been rumoured to be 'secretly dating' Amber Gill and Emily Atack
Jack Grealish has been rumoured to be 'secretly dating' Amber Gill and Emily Atack. Picture: Alamy

The support continued to flood in as another penned: “You deserve the world.”

Sasha and Jack are yet to publicly comment on the rumours, but Amber denied she was romantically involved with the Manchester City player during a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

Seemingly addressing the dating rumours, she said: “Any relationships or dating that I've got going on gets ruined immediately by stories like 'this is who she is dating now'."

Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish first started dating when they were in school
Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish first started dating when they were in school. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram
Amber Gill denied she was romantically involved with Jack Grealish
Amber Gill denied she was romantically involved with Jack Grealish. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram
Jack Grealish was also rumoured to have gone on a 'string of dates' with Emily Atack
Jack Grealish was also rumoured to have gone on a 'string of dates' with Emily Atack. Picture: @emilyatack/Instagram

"Am I? Huh? Wait I'm heartbroken? And now you've just ruined my actual s*** that I've got going on. So thank you," she added.

This comes after reports claimed Jack and Amber had ‘been in contact for a while’ and met at Leeds Festival during the summer.

Another round of speculation suggested that the footballer and Emily Atack had been having ‘secret dates’, with this tabloid claiming that Sasha gave him ‘an ultimatum’ over the dating rumours.

