Love Island’s Amber Gill Responds To Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

18 November 2021, 10:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Amber Gill was rumoured to be dating Man City player Jack Grealish.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Amber Gill has shut down claims that she is dating England football star, Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old, who won the ITV2 dating series back in 2019, has denied the rumours, telling her 2.6million Instagram followers that the rumours ‘ruined’ what she’s got going on in her love life.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amber said: “Any relationships or dating that I've got going on gets ruined immediately by stories like 'this is who she is dating now'."

Love Island’s Siannise Hints At Luke T Split After ‘Liking’ Video About A Break Up

Amber Gill has denied speculation that she's dating Jack Grealish
Amber Gill has denied speculation that she's dating Jack Grealish. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram
Jack Grealish was rumoured to be dating Amber Gill
Jack Grealish was rumoured to be dating Amber Gill. Picture: Alamy

The social media star continued: "Am I? Huh? Wait I'm heartbroken?"

“And now you've just ruined my actual s*** that I've got going on. So thank you."

This comes after an insider told this tabloid that Amber ‘has been in contact with Jack for a while’.

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been in an on-off relationship since meeting at school
Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been in an on-off relationship since meeting at school. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram
Jack Grealish also reportedly had been having 'secret dates' Emily Atack
Jack Grealish also reportedly had been having 'secret dates' Emily Atack. Picture: @emilyatack/Instagram

The Manchester City player was also recently linked to The Inbetweeners star, Emily Atack, after it was reported that the pair had been having ‘secret dates’.

This tabloid went on to claim that Jack’s long-term on-again-off-again girlfriend Sasha Attwood gave him ‘an ultimatum’ over the Emily dating rumours.

Jack and Emily are yet to address the rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson's live-stream broke records

Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

Jesy Nelson earned a whopping seven figures from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Made Over £3Million After Leaving Little Mix

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline & Why They Split

Shawn Mendes

Is Oprah interviewing Britney?

Britney Spears Hints At Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Harry Styles' mum adorably dances with Olivia Wilde's kids at his show

Harry Styles’ Mum Anne Twist Dances With Olivia Wilde’s Kids In Sweet ‘Love On Tour’ Video

Danny Miller talks about his decision to go on 'I'm A Celeb'

Emmerdale's Danny Miller Defends 'I'm A Celeb' Stint Weeks After Birth Of First Child

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him