Love Island’s Amber Gill Responds To Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

Love Island star Amber Gill was rumoured to be dating Man City player Jack Grealish.

Love Island’s Amber Gill has shut down claims that she is dating England football star, Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old, who won the ITV2 dating series back in 2019, has denied the rumours, telling her 2.6million Instagram followers that the rumours ‘ruined’ what she’s got going on in her love life.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amber said: “Any relationships or dating that I've got going on gets ruined immediately by stories like 'this is who she is dating now'."

Amber Gill has denied speculation that she's dating Jack Grealish. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram

Jack Grealish was rumoured to be dating Amber Gill. Picture: Alamy

The social media star continued: "Am I? Huh? Wait I'm heartbroken?"

“And now you've just ruined my actual s*** that I've got going on. So thank you."

This comes after an insider told this tabloid that Amber ‘has been in contact with Jack for a while’.

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been in an on-off relationship since meeting at school. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram

Jack Grealish also reportedly had been having 'secret dates' Emily Atack. Picture: @emilyatack/Instagram

The Manchester City player was also recently linked to The Inbetweeners star, Emily Atack, after it was reported that the pair had been having ‘secret dates’.

This tabloid went on to claim that Jack’s long-term on-again-off-again girlfriend Sasha Attwood gave him ‘an ultimatum’ over the Emily dating rumours.

Jack and Emily are yet to address the rumours.

