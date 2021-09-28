Jack Grealish And Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Dubbed ‘New Posh And Becks’ After Matching Brand Deals

28 September 2021

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood are the latest power couple
Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood are the latest power couple. Picture: Getty/@sasha__rebecca/Instagram
Jack Grealish and his long-term girlfriend Sasha Attwood are one of the biggest A-list couples around.

Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood have gained power couple status after being branded ‘the new Posh and Becks’.

The 26-year-old Premier League star recently became the most expensive British footballer in history after his £115million move from Aston Villa to Manchester City - a move that has him being compared to David Beckham.

What’s Really Going On Between Love Island’s Lillie Haynes And Jack Grealish?

Sasha, 25, has now signed her first major fashion deal with boohoo, which comes after her beau joined boohooMAN, seeing them with matching brand deals.

The couple is now being compared to the British power couple by their pals.

Jack Grealish is being compared to David Beckham by his pals
Jack Grealish is being compared to David Beckham by his pals. Picture: Alamy

An insider told this tabloid: “Jack and Sasha are being jokingly called the new Posh and Becks by some of his mates because of their deals. They are really taking off.

“He is the man of the moment in football but he’s got plenty of female fans too, and with Sasha, those around them think they could become a new power couple. She normally lives out of the spotlight but this Boohoo deal will bring her to the fore.

“It feels like a real coup for the company and it’s a smooth move for Jack and Sasha as a couple."

Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish have had an on-off relationship since meeting at school
Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish have had an on-off relationship since meeting at school. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram
Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood in 2015
Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood in 2015. Picture: Getty

“He‘s getting a bit of ribbing but they’ll be laughing all the way to the bank," they added.

The couple first met at school in Solihull in the West Midlands when they were just teenagers, and have been dating on and off ever since.

They rekindled their romance ahead of the Euros 2020 this summer and have been going from strength to strength since.

