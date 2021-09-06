What’s Really Going On Between Love Island’s Lillie Haynes And Jack Grealish?

By Capital FM

Why was Lillie Haynes questioned about footballer Jack Grealish during the Love Island reunion?

Love Island’s Lillie Haynes joined the cast of series 7 over the weekend for the highly-anticipated reunion and was awkwardly asked about Manchester City footballer and England Squad player Jack Grealish.

The Geordie star was initially being quizzed by host Laura Whitmore about her time in Casa Amor with Liam Reardon, as she joined him and girlfriend Millie Court to talk about what went down.

However, after the three of them made peace on the sofas, Laura was quick to ask Lillie what was going on with Jack Grealish after the pair made headlines last month.

But what exactly went down? Here’s what you need to know…

Lillie Haynes responded to Jack Grealish 'dating' rumours. Picture: @lillie.haynes/Instagram

Lillie Haynes entered Love Island as a Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV2

According to the tabloids, Jack, whose girlfriend is childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood, liked a string of Lillie’s snaps on Instagram back in August, before unliking them a few days later.

An insider told MailOnline at the time that the Casa Amor contestant was left feeling starstruck after the interaction.

They said: “Lillie couldn’t believe Jack even knows who she is, let alone took the time to like her uploads on Instagram.

“It was disappointing he unliked the photos days later, but it’s possible he didn’t want his girlfriend finding out.

“She was complimented nonetheless, and hopes one day they’ll cross paths so she can ask him about it.”

Naturally, after she was asked about the social media interaction during the reunion show, she was left flustered, covering her face as Laura asked: “Jack Grealish - what’s going on? We saw pictures, what’s going on?”

Jack Grealish allegedly liked a series of Lillie's Instagram pictures. Picture: Alamy

Love Island's Lillie came face to face with Liam and Millie. Picture: ITV2

Lillie simply responded: “Nothing,” before being quizzed about being spotted with fellow Casa Amor contestant, Jack.

Love Island viewers were left cringing, with many taking to Twitter to brand the question ‘inappropriate’.

“Was defo inappropriate for Laura to ask Lillie about Jack Grealish on live tv he has a girlfriend … [sic],” wrote one fan.

“Erm sorry imagine being jack grealish’s girlfriend watching that then?? bit disrespectful?? [sic],” penned another.

A third added: “I actually feel sorry for Jack Grealish’s girlfriend… like why tf did they bring up that story about him and Lillie when he’s in a relationship #LoveIsland [sic].”

