Lillie Haynes' Instagram pics received a few likes from Jack Grealish. Picture: Getty / Lillie Haynes/Instagram

Footballer Jack Grealish’s Instagram liking spree on Lillie Haynes’ profile didn’t go unnoticed.

Lillie Haynes has continued to make a name for herself after spending mere days in Love Island’s Casa Amor, catching the eye of Manchester City and England squad player Jack Grealish.

Jack, whose girlfriend is childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood, reportedly liked and unliked a string of Lillie’s photos on Instagram, leaving Lillie starstruck.

An insider told MailOnline: “Lillie couldn’t believe Jack even knows who she is, let alone took the time to like her uploads on Instagram.

Lillie Haynes' Instagram photos caught Jack Grealish's eye. Picture: Lillie Haynes/Instagram

Love Island: Lillie in Casa Amor with Liam Reardon. Picture: ITV2

“It was disappointing he unliked the photos days later, but it’s possible he didn’t want his girlfriend finding out.

“She was complimented nonetheless, and hopes one day they’ll cross paths so she can ask him about it.”

Lillie caused quite the stir during her short time in Love Island, after Liam Reardon passionately kissed her more than once despite being coupled up with Millie Court back in the main villa.

Lillie Haynes spent a few days in Love Island's Casa Amor. Picture: Lillie Haynes/Instagram

Jack Grealish has a girlfriend he's known since school. Picture: Getty

Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood. Picture: Getty

Liam decided to stay coupled with Millie but when the remaining Casa Amor girls entered the villa to say goodbye to their castmates, she spilled all on her liaison with Liam.

She was then sent for a one-on-one chat with Millie the following day, so that she could tell the full story, leaving Millie in tears.

Lillie has struck up a friendship with Lucinda Strafford since leaving Love Island; the girls were spotted on a lunch date despite Lucinda being one of Millie’s closest friends in the villa.

