Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford And Lillie Haynes Strike Up Unlikely Friendship

Lucinda Strafford and Lillie Hayne's new friendship has Love Island fans baffled. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford and Casa Amor contestant Lillie Haynes have been spending time together outside of the villa.

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford and Lillie Haynes have become new pals since leaving the villa, despite not meeting during their respective journeys on the show.

The two bombshells were pictured deep in conversation and were all smiles as they strolled around London last week after filming a segment with Heat.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole ‘Broke TV Rules’ Reveals Ex-Islander

It seems that even though they didn’t cross paths on the dating show, they have managed to strike up an unlikely friendship since returning to the UK.

Boutique owner Lucinda was dumped from Island alongside Aaron Francis shortly before Casa Amor began.

Lillie Haynes entered the villa during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Lillie entered the villa as one of the Casa Amor bombshells and started getting to know Liam Reardon.

Despite the pair getting cosy in the sister villa, Liam decided to stay coupled up with Millie Court, leading to the girls having a sit-down conversation about the Casa Amor antics.

Lucinda and Millie both entered the villa at the same time and soon became BFFs on the show, which has some fans questioning the unlikely friendship between Lucinda and Lillie.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Im sorry but why is Lucinda being mates with Lillie, when Lillie is the girl that Lucindas best mate millie basically got cheated on with?? #LoveIsland.”

Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court were BFFs in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Win £6,000 for summer! Picture: Global

anyone else find it weird that lucinda is all buddy buddy with lillie now… thought millie was ur best friend lol that girl will do anything for clout #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LjXNoDAzgS — gracie🍄 (@weedstan420) August 12, 2021

Im sorry but why is Lucinda being mates with Lillie, when Lillie is the girl that Lucindas best mate millie basically got cheated on with?? #LoveIsland — charlottelouise🦋 (@charlottelou15) August 15, 2021

After noticing the pair interact on each other’s Instagram posts, another shared a screenshot of Lucinda's comment on Lillie's snap, branding their friendship "weird".

However, Millie and Lillie ended their conversation with a hug and there seemed to be no bad blood between the pair, and given that most Islanders stay in contact after leaving the show, it’s no surprise Lucinda and Lillie have things to catch up on!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital