Love Island’s Millie Court Supports Pal Lucinda Strafford From Within The Villa By Wearing Her Brand

Love Island: Millie wore one of Lucinda's brand's dresses in the villa. Picture: ITV2 / Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford became best pals on Love Island.

Millie Court proved she’s still the supportive bestie to Love Island co-star Lucinda Strafford, after the 21-year-old was dumped from the island two weeks ago.

On Tuesday night as fans lusted over Millie’s outfit as always, Lucinda was quick to point out it was one from her own brand, The Luxe Range.

The dress in the spotlight was a one-shoulder, white mini dress with a slit at the waist.

Millie Court looked incredible in the mini white dress. Picture: ITV2

“My girl @milliegracecourt wearing @theluxerange,” Lucinda commented on Instagram Stories.

Chloe Burrows has also previously worn the dress in the villa.

Faye Winter wore a similar ensemble in red on Tuesday night and the girls both teamed their dresses with gold heels.

Lucinda and Millie arrived in the villa together, but Lucinda was dumped after just a few weeks when she and Aaron Francis received the fewest votes in the public vote.

Lucinda Strafford loaned the dress to Millie and Chloe Burrows in the villa. Picture: The Luxe Range/Instagram

Lucinda Strafford runs brand The Luxe Range. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

While Millie went on to find love with Liam Reardon – who broke and mended her heart within the space of a week – Lucinda was partnered with Brad McClelland, Aaron and briefly bombshell Danny Bibby.

Since leaving the villa she has seemingly resumed work at her online boutique but is thought to have ended her blossoming romance with Aaron.

There reports however that she and Brad rekindled the early stage of their relationship after he was dumped after just a few days of getting to know each other.

