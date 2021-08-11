Love Island’s Millie Court Supports Pal Lucinda Strafford From Within The Villa By Wearing Her Brand

11 August 2021, 12:35

Love Island: Millie wore one of Lucinda's brand's dresses in the villa
Love Island: Millie wore one of Lucinda's brand's dresses in the villa. Picture: ITV2 / Lucinda Strafford/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford became best pals on Love Island.

Millie Court proved she’s still the supportive bestie to Love Island co-star Lucinda Strafford, after the 21-year-old was dumped from the island two weeks ago.

On Tuesday night as fans lusted over Millie’s outfit as always, Lucinda was quick to point out it was one from her own brand, The Luxe Range.

Love Island’s Shannon Singh Confirms She’s Back With Ex Weeks After Villa Exit

The dress in the spotlight was a one-shoulder, white mini dress with a slit at the waist.

Millie Court looked incredible in the mini white dress
Millie Court looked incredible in the mini white dress. Picture: ITV2

“My girl @milliegracecourt wearing @theluxerange,” Lucinda commented on Instagram Stories.

Chloe Burrows has also previously worn the dress in the villa.

Faye Winter wore a similar ensemble in red on Tuesday night and the girls both teamed their dresses with gold heels.

Lucinda and Millie arrived in the villa together, but Lucinda was dumped after just a few weeks when she and Aaron Francis received the fewest votes in the public vote.

Lucinda Strafford loaned the dress to Millie and Chloe Burrows in the villa
Lucinda Strafford loaned the dress to Millie and Chloe Burrows in the villa. Picture: The Luxe Range/Instagram
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global
Lucinda Strafford runs brand The Luxe Range
Lucinda Strafford runs brand The Luxe Range. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

While Millie went on to find love with Liam Reardon – who broke and mended her heart within the space of a week – Lucinda was partnered with Brad McClelland, Aaron and briefly bombshell Danny Bibby.

Since leaving the villa she has seemingly resumed work at her online boutique but is thought to have ended her blossoming romance with Aaron.

There reports however that she and Brad rekindled the early stage of their relationship after he was dumped after just a few days of getting to know each other.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works

Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours
Fans have resurfaced a throwback interview of Jay Sean talking about Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik’s First Performance Was Six Years Before One Direction & With Jay Sean

Harry Styles is on the verge of his HS3 era

Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

Has Mary Bedford had surgery? Inside the Love Islander's transformation

Mary Bedford Before Love Island: Her Transformation As She Admits Surgery Procedures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2