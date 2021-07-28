Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Lillie Haynes In Casa Amor

Lillie Haynes is getting to know Liam Reardon in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Lillie Haynes and her beloved teddy Bussy were giving fans deja vu on Love Island.

Lillie Haynes was just one of the Casa Amor bombshells who immediately turned Liam Reardon’s head, despite saying days before he was ‘falling’ for partner Millie Court.

After saying he’d be sleeping on the day beds alone he eventually caved in and agreed to share his bed with the fashion blogger, and their pre-bedtime conversation had fans reminiscing to Molly-Mae Hague’s series.

Lillie revealed before they headed to bed that she sleeps with a beloved cuddly toy called Bussy – leading fans to immediately accuse her of “trying to be the next Molly-Mae.”

Liam Reardon is coupled up with Millie Court. Picture: ITV2

Molly-Mae famously had Ellie-Bellie, her cuddly toy elephant she brought into the villa with her.

“NOT LILLIE TRYNA BE THE NEXT MOLLY MAE WITH HER TEDDY BEAR LMAOOOOO [sic],” one person tweeted.

“Lillie bringing in her teddy wishing she was molly mae,” wrote another.

Lillie is definitely trying to pull a molly mae and Ellie belly there #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xfTtlolyng — NINA (@ninaa0893) July 27, 2021

Lillie trying to make her teddy elliebellie trying to be Molly Mae! #loveisland — Hollllx (@HollyKneale) July 28, 2021

lillie bringing in her teddy wishing she was molly mae #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JwnQwXMjaG — Siobhan 💚 (@SiobhanMacgreg3) July 27, 2021

“Lillie trying to be the new Molly Mae with her teddy p***y,” commented a third.

“Why is Lillie trying to be like molly mae and bring her teddy lol,” added another.

Lillie Haynes has turned Liam Reardon's head. Picture: ITV2

Liam’s been getting to know Lillie since the boys went to Casa Amor, admitting he’s attracted to her after she said she was into him.

He’s now torn over whether to pursue Lillie or return his interest to Millie.

