Love Island 2021 Aaron Francis: Age, Job And Instagram Of Royal Weddings Host

21 June 2021, 15:31

Aaron Francis is one of the singletons looking for love on Love Island 2021
Aaron Francis is one of the singletons looking for love on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Aaron Francis is one of the singletons joining the Love Island 2021 line-up - here’s everything you need to know about him including his age, job and Instagram.

Aaron Francis is one of the hopefuls looking for romance on Love Island 2021.

The dating series is back after what seems like forever and Aaron is one of the singletons who has been confirmed to be gracing our screens from the famous villa in Mallorca.

Aaron is actually pretty familiar with the VIP world already, having previously worked at two Royal weddings!

Love Island 2021 Confirmed Contestants Revealed As Line-Up Is Announced

Let’s take a look at everything about Love Island’s Aaron Francis, including his age, job and Instagram page…

Aaron Francis is one of the contestants joining Love Island 2021
Aaron Francis is one of the contestants joining Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Aaron Francis? His job and age revealed.

Coming from London, Aaron Francis is 24 years old and works as a luxury events host.

He’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, after revealing he’s worked at Royal weddings in the past.

Aaron Francis says he 'prefers relationships' to dating
Aaron Francis says he 'prefers relationships' to dating. Picture: @aaronfranciis/Instagram

What has Aaron Francis said about Love Island?

Aaron has been single for six/seven months now and is ready for some face-to-face dating amid the pandemic.

He said: “You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating.”

So, what’s he looking for in a partner? Aaron explained: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.”

Aaron Francis is looking for love this summer on Love Island
Aaron Francis is looking for love this summer on Love Island. Picture: @aaronfranciis/Instagram

Love Island’s Aaron Francis Instagram

You can keep up with Aaron’s Instagram posts @aaronfranciis, who currently boasts over 5,000 followers.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid left fans emotional with her sweet Father's Day post for Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Marks First Father’s Day With Baby Khai As Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Photo

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Brad McCelland?

Love Island 2021 Brad McClelland: Age, Job And Instagram

One of the Love Island contestants looking for love is Chloe Burrows

Love Island 2021 Chloe Burrows: Age, Job And Instagram Of Finance & Fitness Loving Contestant
Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kaz Kamwi?

Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Of 'Social Butterfly' Contestant

Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up

Love Island 2021 Hugo Hammond: Age, Job And Instagram As First Disabled Contestant Joins Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album