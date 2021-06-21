Love Island 2021 Aaron Francis: Age, Job And Instagram Of Royal Weddings Host

Aaron Francis is one of the singletons looking for love on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Aaron Francis is one of the singletons joining the Love Island 2021 line-up - here’s everything you need to know about him including his age, job and Instagram.

Aaron Francis is one of the hopefuls looking for romance on Love Island 2021.

The dating series is back after what seems like forever and Aaron is one of the singletons who has been confirmed to be gracing our screens from the famous villa in Mallorca.

Aaron is actually pretty familiar with the VIP world already, having previously worked at two Royal weddings!

Let’s take a look at everything about Love Island’s Aaron Francis, including his age, job and Instagram page…

Aaron Francis is one of the contestants joining Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Aaron Francis? His job and age revealed.

Coming from London, Aaron Francis is 24 years old and works as a luxury events host.

He’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, after revealing he’s worked at Royal weddings in the past.

Aaron Francis says he 'prefers relationships' to dating. Picture: @aaronfranciis/Instagram

What has Aaron Francis said about Love Island?

Aaron has been single for six/seven months now and is ready for some face-to-face dating amid the pandemic.

He said: “You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating.”

So, what’s he looking for in a partner? Aaron explained: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.”

Aaron Francis is looking for love this summer on Love Island. Picture: @aaronfranciis/Instagram

Love Island’s Aaron Francis Instagram

You can keep up with Aaron’s Instagram posts @aaronfranciis, who currently boasts over 5,000 followers.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

